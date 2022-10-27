This year, it feels like every celebrity has hopped on the red hair train at one time or another. From Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney who dyed their real hair, to Hailey Bieber who just gave a burgundy wig a quick moment on Instagram, there’s been a way for everyone to try the fiery shade. But, as we head into winter, this cold-weather favorite color is only gaining popularity, with Megan Fox being the latest to join in on the redhead trend. While attending this year's TIME100 Next Gala with her fiancé and honoree Machine Gun Kelly, Megan had bright, cherry red hair with dark blended roots and a golden draped Helia gown from Maison Yeya.

Megan's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos shared the new color on his Instagram, with the caption “Drop a 🩸if u love this color as much as I do”. Alongside Dimitris, Megan’s entire glam team came together for the Jessica-Rabbit-in-real-life look, including blood-red lipstick and soft orange red eyeshadow by makeup artist Clarissa Luna and nail artist Brittney Boyce giving Megan a stiletto-shaped blood-dropping manicure.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan posted her and MGK for the event on her Instagram with the caption “karma”, including kissing photos and night snaps that make the color of her bold red hair pop. We’ve seen Megan changing up her signature raven hair more than ever this year, appearing at events with blonde or pink hair, but the red is a first for her. As a clear fan of the low-commitment hair switch-up, we will no doubt be seeing her return to her dark black brown locks in no time.

As always, MGK coordinated with Megan’s goth glam vibes perfectly, wearing black leather pants and black leather long sleeves with a black and sparkling silver barely-there corset top. He wore his shoulder-length bleached blonde hair in two high buns for a half-up half-down look. While we’re not entirely sure what or who the two looks are “karma” or if the pair are big Taylor Swift fans, we can always rely on MGK and Megan Fox to start the Halloween season with a show. They are after all one of the best celebrity couples you can dress up as for the holiday— now there are just more looks to pick from.