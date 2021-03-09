Always a fan of changing up her hair, Megan Thee Stallion got some animated inspiration for her newest look. On Monday, March 9, Thee Stallion showed off a new short bob on Instagram, and in a subsequent post, she joked about the possible influence behind her style.

For her latest take on blue hair, Megan Thee Stallion opted for a straight, shoulder-length bob. Parted to the side, her new hair is a bit darker in coloring than the ‘00s-inspired hue she wore in the fall.

Matching her hair to a light blue top, Megan posed for a selfie in her Instagram Story. She followed up the selfie with a screengrab from Coraline, writing, “Why did I want her bob.” Fans will have to wait and see how long this latest change in style sticks around, but just days prior, the star was donning a platinum blonde wig, embracing her Tina Snow persona.

For those keeping tabs on Stallion’s continued hair experiments, this look comes after she tried out a devilish-inspired set of pigtails, and she also brought back a favorite childhood hair accessory.

See the Coraline-inspired style, below.

Courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion Instagram