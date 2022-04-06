Coachella’s much-anticipated return is only just over a week away, starting on Friday, April 15, and that means the festival hair and makeup countdown has begun. So while for many people that means gather a collection of neon eye makeup, glitter, and face jewels, for Megan Thee Stallion, pre-festival preparation this year will involve not wearing any makeup at all. Yesterday, she posted a bare-faced selfie on Instagram with the caption: “I'm really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella”.

Megan already has the full support of fellow superstars, with SZA commenting on the photo “Ur skin !! Please tell us how we save ourselves 😩” and Normani writing “you’re so beautiful sisterrrrr”. While she didn’t give us any intel as to why she’s trying to go 10 full days sans makeup, we can only guess that her skin needs a break after consistently delivering us makeup inspiration for weeks (and months and years). Megan did just perform at the 2022 Grammys wearing an intense smokey cat eye look and Coachella will be her next performance.

Megan’s hair and makeup looks are known to be ever-changing and ever-serving, giving us short hair with pastel pink eyeshadow one minute and long red hair with sultry metallic eyeliner the next. She’s also a known icon in the nail art game, often posting her new manicures on her Instagram and showing up to the Grammys with 10 teeny leopards on her nails with jewels in their mouths.

The Hotties will be excited to hear that Megan is set to perform at Coachella on April 16 and 23, where she will undoubtedly break her new no-makeup rule. In the meantime, we’re excited for her to continue to bless us with more fresh faced selfies and cozy outfit inspiration. After all, everyone’s skin needs a makeup break from time to time.