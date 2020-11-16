For its latest launch, Morphe is throwing it back to a decade filled with scrunchies, trapper keepers, and bright colorways. Lisa Frank — a brand forever synonymous with the nineties — has created a brand new, and very bright collection for Morphe.

Arriving on November 24, the Morphe x Lisa Frank collection features characters, coloring, and packaging details inspired by the Lisa Frank brand. As part of the collection, Lisa Frank designed a 6-piece Bright Brush Set ($32), which features neon-colored brush stems covered in animal print, and a Treat Me Sweet Beauty Sponge Set ($16), that comes with two full-size blending sponges and three mini sponges.

The collaboration also features a rework of the popular 35B Morphe palette. For its return, the palette was given a Lisa Frank makeover, complete with three custom packaging designs that all include a heart-shaped mirror inside. Although eyeshadows included in the palette were given new Lisa Frank-approved names, the rainbow of colors featured in the 35B palette remain the same.

It's been a year of continued collaborations for the Morphe brand. After handing over the design reigns to Madison Beer, Saweetie, and Coca-Cola, they announced the new Morphe 2 brand, which featured the popular D'Amelio sisters as its official campaign faces.

A closer look at the colorful collection is posted, below.