We’re in the home stretch of 2021 and yet, there are still more surprises before the end of the year. In an unpredicted event, the South Korean TV series Squid Game dropped on Netflix on September 17 and has had a firm grasp on pop culture ever since. In spite of the darkness of the content, everyone can’t get enough of everything Squid Game related. We’re loving the actors, the tracksuits, and even the makeup. Come this Halloween, you can definitely expect to see many people dressed as escaped contestants of the dystopian contest. Now, Squid Game-inspired manicures are cropping up all over our Instagram feeds. So, if you don’t want to go full hilt with the cosplay, you can still rep your new favorite show on your nails. It’s just the right accessory to up the freaky factor of every outfit this spooky season.

Ahead, click through to see 13 of the most creative Squid Game inspired manicures that are leading the internet trend.