Tighten your corsets! Lady Whistledown has rumored that a Bridgerton-inspired makeup collection is forthcoming– and very soon! Luxury makeup brand, Pat McGrath Labs, founded by the legendary makeup artist herself, has teamed up with Shondaland and Netflix to create the first-ever beauty collaboration for everyone’s favorite risqué 19th century series, Bridgerton. With the beautiful gowns, opulent castles, and rosy-cheeked ladies serving as inspiration for this beauty collection, it’s sure to be the only makeup you’ll need to be the star of the 1813 social season. And everyone will be clamoring for it.

The collaboration was born “in celebration of the series and the mutual admiration between Pat McGrath and Shonda Rhimes,” according to a press release. As the convergence between two of the most influential women in their respective fields, their collaboration had to be over-the-top amazing. The four-piece beauty collection will include a six-shade eye palette containing pink and plum-y colors ranging from satin to extreme sparkle, a blush and highlighter trio of some of the brand’s signature shades in the new jewelry-box inspired packaging, and two wildly luminous gel-powder highlighters featuring a an embossed seal design. It’s all fitting for royalty. In the words of McGrath, it’s going to be, “MAJOR”.

Pat McGrath Labs has previously collaborated with other iconic properties including Star Wars, Supreme, and even the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but this new collaboration is set to be the most extravagant one yet. This new limited edition collaboration is sure to sell out fast, so be sure to set your alarms. The Bridgerton X Pat McGrath Labs makeup collection drops on Sunday, December 26, on patmcgrath.com.

Arriving just after Christmas, this drop comes at the perfect time to distract us while we’re all still anxiously awaiting season two of Bridgerton (and even the officially release date in 2022 while we’re at it). Hopefully this launch indicates the series will be returning early in the new year. In the meantime, we can use this glamorous makeup as a way to explore all of our lingering royal fantasies. Below, check out the new eyeshadows, blushes, and highlighters in action and get inspired.

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs