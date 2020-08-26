The brand behind your favorite galactic-inspired skin care products just made the process of cleaning out your pores much cuter. Starface, the spacey creators of star-shaped pimple patches, has officially debuted its newest product, Lift Off Pore Strips.

Retailing for an incredible $9, the Lift Off Strips come in the brand's signature bright yellow shade, and each strip is dotted with a smiley face that has starry eyes. Available online now, eight strips come in each box, and the product is made with a cruelty-free, vegan formula.

Announcing the launch on its Instagram, Starface naturally turned to space for the debut, writing that "powerful pore strips send blackheads to another dimension."

No star dust is included in the ingredient list, but Starface did rely on some true skincare saviors for the launch. The featured ingredients include witch hazel leaf extract, which reduces redness and blocks bacteria, aloe barbadensis leaf extract to soothe skin and reduce inflammation, and allantoin, which hydrates and calms skin cells.

Cleared for landing on even the most sensitive of skin, the product operates like your standard pore strip. Apply a single strip to clean skin, allow it to sit for 15 minutes, or until dry, and then remove to admire the "galaxy of gunk" that once resided in your pores.

The pore strip release comes after the brand announced additional product debuts, including a face wash, moisturizer, and rainbow-colored pimple stickers that benefit the LGBTQ+ community.