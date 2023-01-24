Storm Reid Tries Out A Y2K Girl Band-Favorite Hair Trend

Over the years, we have seen Storm Reid lean into her beauty and fashion sense to make a big statement on the red carpet—especially when it comes to her hair. From a sporting a wild 16-foot-long braid at The Suicide Squad premiere to a blonde pixie at the 2021 Met Gala, it’s clear she goes out of her way to make sure her hair has a moment. Lately the Euphoria actress has been everywhere promoting her new movie Missing and her upcoming role on HBO’s The Last Of Us and that of course means more hair inspo to come.

On January 23, Reid shared a selfie to Instagram announcing her appearance for that evening on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and debuted her latest hair look including Y2K-inspired mini pink hair streaks. She credits her hairstylist, who goes by shawnna818 on Instagram, as the artist behind her pop-girl-band-esque baby braids and skinny colorful hair streaks. To complete the look, Reid also wears a soft gray smoky eye look, a glowy natural complexion, and glossy lined lips, created by makeup artist Pauly Blanch.

The star is largely back to her natural, darker hair color after going platinum blonde in early 2022. But lately, Storm has been playing with more experimental colors and channeling early 2000s vibes with her latest looks including a middle part and face framing braids streaked with an array of pink shades.

Storm on The Today Show NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Storm on the red carpet at the “Missing” Screening In Atlanta Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pink streaks are in keeping with the larger, ongoing, Y2K beauty trend comeback, but are more subtle to try out than the black lowlights revival (as seen on Miley Cyrus). Whether your hair is curly, wavy, or straight or whether you want to try clip-ins or dye, Reid is cosigning that the colorful hair streak trends is still going strong—and easier to pull off than you might think.