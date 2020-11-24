Rihanna spent much of 2020 releasing a slew of must-have beauty products, and now is the time to catch up on any you might have missed. 'Tis the season for holiday sales, and as many sites begin offering their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Fenty Beauty has joined in, with savings from now until November 30.

In case you were busy keeping tabs on Rihanna's many other projects, including a reported role in Black Panther 2, you might have missed the moment she stepped into skincare, or the release of products in fall's trendiest color. And with a few days still remaining in this completely terrible year, there's no telling what other surprises Rihanna might have in store. In the meantime, if you're looking to add to your glam routine, you'll find some of the must-have items from the Fenty Beauty sale, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.