9 Items Worth Shopping From Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Sale

Rihanna spent much of 2020 releasing a slew of must-have beauty products, and now is the time to catch up on any you might have missed. 'Tis the season for holiday sales, and as many sites begin offering their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Fenty Beauty has joined in, with savings from now until November 30.

In case you were busy keeping tabs on Rihanna's many other projects, including a reported role in Black Panther 2, you might have missed the moment she stepped into skincare, or the release of products in fall's trendiest color. And with a few days still remaining in this completely terrible year, there's no telling what other surprises Rihanna might have in store. In the meantime, if you're looking to add to your glam routine, you'll find some of the must-have items from the Fenty Beauty sale, below.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty

Largely its most celebrated product, Fenty Beauty's debut came with the launch of 40 foundation shades. If you've yet to dive into the brand, this product is the perfect place to start.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty

This rich red shade of liquid lip color is universally flattering, and would make for the perfect post-mask inclusion in your makeup routine.

Diamond Bomb in Rosé Rave
Fenty Beauty

One of the newest shades in the Fenty Beauty family, Rosé Rave is a pure pink and gold sparkle highlighter. This product touts a 3D formula that will give you dimension and sparkle when applied.

Full Snap Eyeshadow Set + Mini Mascara
Fenty Beauty

Two of Fenty Beauty's must-have products come together for this makeup kit. Along with a full size snap eyeshadow palette, with colors in both neutral and bright formulas, you get an accompanying mascara. Everything you need for an eye look is included.

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty

Give yourself faux rosiness even in the dead of winter with this pigmented blush.

Glossy Posse: Holo'daze Edition
Fenty Beauty

Gloss bombs deliver on a quick, moisturizing coat of sheen, and this holiday bundles features a collection of universally flattering colors.

Match Stix Glow Skinstick
Fenty

Getting a glow has never been this easy. Coming in a perfect bag-sized tube, this cream-to-powder formula that's perfect for targeted contour.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty

Body Lava was a summer hit, selling out quickly after it debuted. The gel-based luminizer will adorn your skin in natural-looking sparkle.

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty

Don't forget to add a few new tools to your shopping list. This set of four brushes covers every step of your complexion application process.