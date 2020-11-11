After inspiring an entire generation to embrace the high pony, Ariana Grande is now responsible for bringing back a beauty routine that was popularized in the 1960s. Recreations of Grande's '60s-inspired glam that adorn the cover of her new album, Positions, have officially taken over TikTok.

Earlier this month, Grande made her return to music, sharing her sixth studio album. In the lead up to the release, she shared a music video for the title track, as well as promotional images, and the campaign leaned heavily on a very vintage look. Grande switched out her usual ponytail for a bouffant, and she added a cut crease, and dark, voluminous lashes. The makeup was certainly striking, and TikTok users can't get enough.

As pointed out by Dazed, Grande has inspired a number of MUAs and users to create Positions makeup tutorial videos. Users are sharing their best tips for creating the look, with close-up clips of how to create the defined cut crease, and videos that even include the addition of a curled ponytail. Some participants have switched up the look, adding their own touch of color to the crease.

The '60s are definitely having a moment in pop culture. The Queen's Gambit on Netflix has also revived vintage beauty routines, with a series set in the '50s and '60s. Earlier this year, fashion also embraced the decade of all things mod, with runway collections that featured bright colors and playful prints.

Take notes on the look via some of the Positions TikTok tutorials, below.