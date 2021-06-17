The day is quickly approaching where you can sing Future’s “Mask Off” and really mean it. With the world heading back towards normalcy, one thing we’re definitely excited for is showing off the bottom half of our faces. The eyes have had their moment, so this summer we’re going to let our lips do the talking. Let’s give a warm welcome back to bright lip colors.

Summer coinciding with mask mandates lifting feels like it’s meant to be. If you’ve always been on the fence about red lips, now is the time to go for it. Maybe try out a red with an exciting high-gloss finish for added drama. But if you’re already a lipstick veteran, this is the time to step out of your makeup comfort zone and try on these stunning hues including pinks, purples, and even oranges and blues this summer.

Below, we’ve gathered everything from tinted oils to full-coverage lipsticks in the best, boldest and most fabulous shades to spice up your lips this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.