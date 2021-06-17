Jacquelyn Greenfield
About Face

Beauty

9 Unexpected Colors That Will Make You Want to Wear Lipstick Again

Masks are off, bold lips are on.

fb
tw

The day is quickly approaching where you can sing Future’s “Mask Off” and really mean it. With the world heading back towards normalcy, one thing we’re definitely excited for is showing off the bottom half of our faces. The eyes have had their moment, so this summer we’re going to let our lips do the talking. Let’s give a warm welcome back to bright lip colors.

Summer coinciding with mask mandates lifting feels like it’s meant to be. If you’ve always been on the fence about red lips, now is the time to go for it. Maybe try out a red with an exciting high-gloss finish for added drama. But if you’re already a lipstick veteran, this is the time to step out of your makeup comfort zone and try on these stunning hues including pinks, purples, and even oranges and blues this summer.

Below, we’ve gathered everything from tinted oils to full-coverage lipsticks in the best, boldest and most fabulous shades to spice up your lips this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Liquid Lipstick in Poodle Beach
Fluide

Fluide liquid lipsticks are highly pigmented so they apply bold and bright, no matter your skin tone. This rock star metallic purple shade makes you look instantly cool, but not like you’re trying too hard.

Lip2Cheek in Cha Cha
Trinny London

A monochromatic look is the easiest way to look pulled together. This intense hot coral works on both lips and cheeks and gives you a warm Palm Beach-y glow.

Summer Light Lock Lip Gloss in Hot Honey
about face

If you’re like this beauty writer and lip gloss is the only lip product you use, give this high-octane cotton candy pink a try this summer.

Cosmo Lipstick
The Lip Bar

After taking a long break from lipstick even the most classic, balanced red feels refreshing. This one is only $13 and is sure to become a staple.

PHD HYBRID LIP OIL STAIN in Secondary
HAUS Labs

Don’t be afraid if you need to work your way up to crazier shades. Give this sheer tangerine orange lip oil a try before leveling up. It’s a sexy popsicle shade that also leaves your lips super hydrated.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick
Sephora

We weren’t kidding when we said go bold. This electric sky blue begs to be noticed. It’s perfect for whatever music festivals you’ll be attending this summer.

Black Magic Hypnotic Impact High Shine Lipstick in Savage
UOMA Beauty

There’s a reason why this shade is named Savage. It’s a fierce blood red made all the sexier by a vibrant high-shine finish.

Ultralip in Vesper
Glossier

The balmy, see-through texture makes this warm fuchsia pink extremely wearable. You can even put it on without looking in a mirror.

PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance™ Lipstick in Polaroid Pink
Sephora

Regardless if you’re a Barb or not, try out this Nicki Minaj Pink Friday bubblegum shade. Powder pink lipstick is the natural companion to a going-out outfit.