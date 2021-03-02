Vanessa Hudgens is back to sporting curls. As you may recall, the star had formerly shown her natural hair in all of its curly glory. With a return to work in Hollywood, it's been quite some time since Hudgens wore a similar style. However, that's all changed, thanks to some extensions and hairstylist Violet Teriti.

On Monday, March 1, Teriti posted a photo of the recent extensions she applied to Hudgens's hair. "Long curly hair for this angel @vanessahudgens," she wrote of the accompanying Instagram photo.

The new style comes with a middle part, and the curls hit just below the star's waist. Four sets of extensions were also shown in the Instagram post, and the waviness mirrors that of Hudgens's previous, natural style.

She paired the new look with some equally striking makeup, including slight eye wings, and a dark, rosy red lip. "I went full mermaid," she wrote of the look on an Instagram Story post.

Hudgens has worn curls of this length in the past, and as her beauty evolution shows, she's been prone to make frequent beauty changes. Previously chopping her long hair into a shoulder-length style, she's also tried space buns and a short bob.

See the updated style, below.