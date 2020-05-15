Tanisha Pina
Courtesy of brand

Beauty

What To Buy From Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale

Foundation, blush, bronzer, concealer — nothing is off limits.

fb
tw

Getting Rihanna to talk about her alleged ninth album is just as rare as a Fenty Beauty sale, but lucky for fans of the brand, at least you can enjoy the latter this weekend. Yes, it's true: Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family sale is officially in full swing, offering 25 percent off site-wide with no code needed through Sunday, May 18th.

With nothing off limits, this means you can re-stock on classic brand favorites, like the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation that started it all — with its boundary-breaking 50 shades — the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Gloss, and every shade of the multi-use Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks. It also gives fans an opportunity to try out some of the brand's newest launches, from Fenty Beauty's first-ever mascara, to the summer-ready blushes and bronzers from the Cheeks Out Collection (which Miss Fenty herself swatched for all to see in a recent no-makeup-makeup tutorial).

The sale sees a big opportunity to get even more Fenty for your buck with its value sets and vaults — pairing together some of the brand's most popular related products for maximum savings.

Virtually everything on Fenty Beauty is worth stocking up on, but if you're looking for a starting point, check out a handful of no-brainer picks, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty

A flexible, buildable wash of bold color that can be applied any way you'd like — with a brush, sponge, or your fingers.

Gloss Goalz 2 Universal Lip Luminize Trio
Fenty Beauty

What's better than one of Fenty Beauty's beloved non-sticky, hydrating lip glosses? Three, obviously.

Complete Your Complexion Essentials Set
Fenty Beauty

Save even more by buying this complexion bundle, complete with the Pro Filt'r Setting Powder, Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, and the What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray.

Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara
Fenty Beauty

The brand's first-ever mascara, promising no-clump and Rihanna-level length lashes.

Mattifying Complexion Essentials Trio
Fenty Beauty

If you prefer a matte base, this complexion set has you covered, with the iconic Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (50 shades!), the Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer, and the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush (110).

Stunna Boss Nudes Longwear Fluid Lip Color Trio
Fenty Beauty

With its effortless precision wand, this long-wear matte finish color paints the lips in one smooth swipe.