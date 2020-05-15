Getting Rihanna to talk about her alleged ninth album is just as rare as a Fenty Beauty sale, but lucky for fans of the brand, at least you can enjoy the latter this weekend. Yes, it's true: Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family sale is officially in full swing, offering 25 percent off site-wide with no code needed through Sunday, May 18th.

With nothing off limits, this means you can re-stock on classic brand favorites, like the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation that started it all — with its boundary-breaking 50 shades — the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Gloss, and every shade of the multi-use Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks. It also gives fans an opportunity to try out some of the brand's newest launches, from Fenty Beauty's first-ever mascara, to the summer-ready blushes and bronzers from the Cheeks Out Collection (which Miss Fenty herself swatched for all to see in a recent no-makeup-makeup tutorial).

The sale sees a big opportunity to get even more Fenty for your buck with its value sets and vaults — pairing together some of the brand's most popular related products for maximum savings.

Virtually everything on Fenty Beauty is worth stocking up on, but if you're looking for a starting point, check out a handful of no-brainer picks, below.

