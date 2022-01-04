2022 Music Festivals That We Hope Don’t Get Cancelled

All eyes are on the live music industry, which is expected to make its complete and long-awaited comeback this year. Of course, the new Omicron variant — that’s sent positive cases soaring in every state in the U.S. — might put a damper on those plans, but we’re holding out hope that things will blow over before music festival season kicks off in earnest this spring. (It would just be cruel to make Vanessa Hudgens wait another year for Coachella’s return.)

For the time being, our calendar is leaning optimistically, and jam-packed with the long-awaited return of both local music festivals and mega-festivals, like Coachella, which was cancelled for the last two years. There’s an event for every kind of music lover on this list, from EDM heads to your indie friends who insist rock isn’t dead (it’s not). Read on for NYLON’s picks which cover lineups, dates and locations, and the hardest part of the planning process: how to score tickets.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

When: February 10 - 12, 2022

Where: Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles

Best for: Sports heads who also want to see some great but weird mish-mash lineups.

Who’s all performing? Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly will perform on Thursday; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton on Friday; Miley Cyrus and Green Day on Saturday.

How to buy tickets: Single-day tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

Noise Pop

When: February 21 - 27, 2022

Where: Bay Area in San Francisco, CA

Best for: San Francisco-ites caught up on the indie scene for all genres.

Who’s all performing? Alex G, The Drums, Dorian Electra, King Woman, and The Microphones are headlining. Other performers include Guapdad 4000, LSDXOXO, Hand Habits, Moor Mother, Tomberlin, and more.

How to buy tickets: Badges starting at $179 are on sale now.

Coachella

When: April 15 - 17 and 22 - 24, 2022

Where: Indio, California at the Empire Polo Club: 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA 92201.

Best for: Anyone down to party with influencers.

Who’s all performing? Rage Against The Machine and Swedish House Mafia have been announced so far as headliners.

How to buy tickets: Tickets and passes for both weekends are sold out, but you can join the waitlist on its website.

Primavera Sound LA

When: September 16 - 18, 2022

Where: Los Angeles State Historic Park

Best for: Whoever can’t make Primavera Sound Barcelona.

Who’s all performing? Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Nine Inch Nails will headline the festival. Other notable acts to perform include Arca, James Blake, Clairo, Mitski, Shygirl, Tierra Whack, and more. See the full lineup here.

How to buy tickets: Three-day general admission tickets starting at $425 are available for purchase on its website.

So What?! Music Festival 2022

When: May 27 - 29, 2022

Where: Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, TX

Best for: Metal/rap/emo aficionados.

Who’s all performing? The festival touted as Warped Tour x Rolling Loud has tapped 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd, Blackbear, Simple Plan, Trippie Redd, Sum 41, Parkway Drive, and more for its 2022 edition. See the announced lineup so far, here.

How to buy tickets: Three-day general admission passes for $269 are on sale now. Single day passes and VIP upgrades will be available soon.

Treefort Music Fest 2022

When: March 23 - 27, 2022

Where: Downtown Boise, ID

Best for: Anyone looking to stay up-to-date on the hottest acts of the indie scene right now.

Who’s all performing? Kim Gordan, Osees, and Durand Jones & The Indications will headline the five-day event. Over 329 artists are expected to perform at the festival including additional sets from Men I Trust, Kari Faux, Magdalena Bay, Indigo De Souza, and more. See the announced lineup here.

How to buy tickets: Passes starting at $150 are on sale now.

Electric Forest 2022

When: June 23-26, 2022

Where: Rothbury, MI

Best for: EDM and dance lovers who’d be open to a breaks of rap and experimental rock.

Who’s all performing? Disclosure, Porter Robinson, Sylvan Esso, and Louis The Child, are among eight acts scheduled to headline the festival. Other notable acts slated to perform include Earthgang, Bea Miller, Femi Kuti, Toro Y Moi, Yves Tumor, and others. See the lineup here.

How to buy tickets: Tickets are sold out but the festival’s wristband exchange is open.

This Ain’t No Picnic

When: August 27 - 28, 2022

Where: Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA

Best for: Serious music heads who dabble in indie and mainstream.

Who’s all performing? The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem are headlining the festival. Phoebe Bridgers, Jorja Smith, Kaytranada, Jungle, Beach House, Le Tigre, and others will also perform.

How to buy tickets: Two-day general admission passes starting at $299 are on sale now.

Hangout Music Festival

When: May 20 - 22, 2022

Where: The beaches of Gulf Shores, AL

Best for: People looking to have a great time on the beach — hey, we don’t judge!

Who’s all performing? Post Malone, Tame Impala and Halsey will headline the three-day festival. Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, Maren Morris, and Zedd are among the star-studded slate of artists scheduled to also perform.

How to buy tickets: Three-day general admission passes starting at $339 are on sale now.

High Water Fest

When: April 23 -24, 2022

Where: North Charleston’s Riverfront Park in South Carolina.

Best for: Everyone who knows rock isn’t dead.

Who’s all performing? Jack White and My Morning Jacket will headline the festival alongside other performers Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Mavis Staples, Sharon Van Etten, Local Natives and others.

How to buy tickets: Two-day tickets starting at $200 are on sale now.

Ultra Music Festival

When: March 25 - 27, 2022

Where: Bayfront Park in Miami, FL

Best for: The most devoted EDM heads.

Who’s all performing? The turbo-powered lineup includes headlining sets from David Guetta, DJ Snake, Alesso, Nina Kraviz, Armin van Buuren, and others. Over 80 acts will grace its stages.

How to buy tickets: Passes starting at $399 are on sale now.

Lollapalooza

When: July 28-31, 2022

Where: Grant Park in Chicago, IL

Best for: Hip-hop lovers who also indulge in pop radio.

Who’s all performing? TBA

How to buy tickets: Tickets are not yet on sale. Check Lollapalooza’s website for updates.

Bonnaroo

When: June 16 - 19, 2022

Where: Manchester, TN

Best for: Camping enthusiasts with a love for radio hits and classic rock, folk, and country.

Who’s all performing? TBA

How to buy tickets: Four-day tickets starting at $299 are on sale now.