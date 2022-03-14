'Abbott Elementary' Renewed For Another Season Of Wholesome Fun

For years, people have discussed the death of the network sitcom, which has recently been overshadowed (in terms of viewership, critical response, and awards potential) by the edgier comedic fare found on cable channels and streaming services. The days where the Modern Family’s of the world dominated the cultural conversation seemed long gone — that is, until the arrival of Abbott Elementary. Created by, written by, and starring A Black Lady Sketch Show veteran Quinta Brunson, the freshman ABC sitcom quickly gained an audience, notably quadrupling its ratings over several episodes and inspiring countless social media memes in the process.

A side-splitting mockumentary about the inner-workings of a Philadelphia public elementary school, the series has wasted no time becoming the name on everybody’s lips. So it should come as no surprise that ABC has handed out an early second season order for the celebrated sitcom, which will return for the last few episodes of its first season next Tuesday.

Staying true to the spirit of the series, which has single-handedly made network sitcoms relevant again thanks to its fresh approach to a familiar formula, ABC made the renewal announcement in a similarly refreshing manner. In lieu of a press release, the network issued a letter “from the desk” of the show’s true breakout character, the hilariously narcissistic Material Gworl herself: Principal Ava Coleman (played with Emmy-worthy chutzpah by comedian Janelle James).

Addressed to “Faculty and Students (aka My Fans),” the bafflingly (but hysterically) inept school administrator began, “The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star. I mean, are we surprised? No, we’re not :)”

Then, the good news. “With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right — Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”

Furthermore, in keeping in line with the show’s real-world efforts to effect positive change for America’s crumbling public education system — which recently involved partnering with Scholastic to provide free book fairs to underfunded schools — the letter humorously directed readers towards DonorsChoose, a charity focused on helping classrooms in need. (The show centered episode three, “Wishlist,” on similar organizations.) “Despite my being a natural in front of the camera, these things don’t come for free, and my staff is having trouble seeing all of my unleashed potential. Something about needing supplies? Anywho, I could use your help getting them (Janine) off my back,” she wrote, before linking to the organization.

Of course, this is the one and only Ava Coleman we’re talking about here, and the notoriously self-minded principal did not waste this opportunity to try to procure something for herself too. “I also welcome spa credits and gift cards over $100 on the heels of this thrilling announcement,” she said. “I also have all major money transfer apps if you wanna go that route.”

“Love, Light and all of that stuff,” she signed off.

Check out Principal Coleman’s hilariously in-character post below.