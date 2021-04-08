Abigail Cowen On 'Winx,' Bad First Dates And Wanting To Be Hannah Montana

“I've been acting since ever, since I came out of the womb,” Abigail Cowen says. She’s reflecting on whether she was into magic as a child, given her past role as Dorcas on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and her current starring role on season one of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga, based on the animated Nickelodeon series and developed by Brian Young. “I definitely was into anything that dealt with your imagination,” she says. “I mean, when I was younger, I was always just outside playing and making up stories and that's a part of acting.”

Cowen stars on Winx as Bloom, a fairy who learns to harness her fire powers at a Hogwarts-esque boarding school in the Otherworld. There, she meets fellow fairies Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra Harvey (Eliot Salt) and Musa (Elisha Applebaum), and the five become friends as they tackle magic school and take on the Burned Ones, who have returned to threaten harm to the students.

“I think that Bloom just resonated with me and my younger self, a lot,” Cowen says. “Any teenager, I feel like would relate to Bloom and her journey of self discovery and battling insecurities and just figuring out where her place is in the world.”

Cowen hopped on the phone with NYLON to complete the NYLON-19 questionnaire in honor of Fate: The Winx Saga, now streaming on Netflix. Read on for her answers.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I'm Pisces and I think I'm rising Gemini. It's not like my Bible or anything, but I find it interesting. I do like knowing people's signs just to see if it fits their personality. I think I really do resonate with Pisces though, because I am very emotionally driven and I am very forgiving to a fault. Pisces is very creative, kind of like, head in the clouds. Yeah, that's definitely me.

2. Do you believe in ghosts? I don't know if I believe in ghosts. I believe in other worldly things. I think there's a lot of things that we don't see and a lot of things that we don't know. So it would be ignorant of me to say that it doesn't exist. I definitely believe in a higher power. So, why wouldn't I believe in something else?

3. Have you ever seen one? I have had some weird experiences, like sleep paralysis. Or, people call it sleep paralysis, but I feel like I literally have woken up to someone at the foot of my bed. It's happened a few times. I feel that a sleep paralysis is a ghost.

4. What’s your go-to drink order? It's kind of all over the place. Usually just wine. I like red wine. I used to be a white wine kind of gal, but I've graduated to red wine. So red wine, or a margarita.

5. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers, and Odessa.

6. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I've done it since I was little and everyone's always made fun of me until they try it. It's Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup and popcorn. You put popcorn in it and you eat it. It's so good. I'm telling you, everyone knocks Don't ask how I found that out, either. I really don't know, but I was a weird child.

7. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Oh gosh, I have so many. I'd say biting my nails.

8. What’s the last internet rabbit hole you went down? I looked up like, “Why does my cat?” And then there were so many different, weird searches. I was like, “Why is my cat being super cuddly?” And it was like, “Why is my cat looking at me the way that it is? Why is my cat doing this? Why is my cat... “ And I went down this whole research thing of finding out that cats actually look at you like another cat. They think that you're a bigger hairless cat. I actually posted that on Instagram. There's so many weird cat facts.

9. Describe your worst date in three words. Oh gosh, I've had so many. I've always just hated dates. I've hated the first dates, I should say. When I'm dating someone, it's great. But first dates, I feel like are always so uncomfortable and I hate it when people are like, you know that they're trying to impress you or you're trying to impress them. You're not being yourselves. And then I feel weird about people paying for me.. In high school, this guy took me out and I was so sick to my stomach just because I didn't want to be there. I think looking back, I was just nervous. I don't think I ate anything because I just couldn't eat. And then, he was so confused why I didn't eat my meal. And I was like, "Oh, I don't know.” And then I think we went out for ice cream and we didn't really talk at all. It was very uncomfortable. And then I went home and then I never talked to him again.

10. What was the last DM that you received? Let me see. I get some pretty weird DMs. The last weird one I got was, "I will destroy you." And I don't know what that meant. And then they sent another one that's like, "I love you."

11. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I'd probably just be in the background of a Beyoncé music video. Just admiring her, sitting in the background awkwardly. Bobbing my head. Look to me, real quick in the background, just smiling from ear to ear.

12. What was your first concert and what are your memories of it? I think it was a Hannah Montana concert, and it was where she would switch. She'd be Miley one time and then she'd be Hannah the next. I remember thinking it was the greatest thing I'd ever seen because she was so cool. If only I could be Hannah Montana. That would be so cool.

13. What's your favorite current meme or internet joke and why? I'm just now kind of understanding what TikTok is. Apparently, it's like a thing you have to figure out now. I love all The Bachelor memes. Oh, and the Bernie meme. That was great.

14. What's your go-to break up song or sad song? Go-to breakup song and sad song and happy song, inspirational song, spiritual song would be — because I listen to this song for everything — “There Will Be Time” by Mumford and Sons. I love that song.

15. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time, worn by someone else? I don't know of all time. I love the iconic Justin and Britney wearing the denim on denim. And I'm obsessed with what Anya Taylor-Joy wore to the Golden Globes.

16. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I feel like I keep a lot of things, which is bad. Maybe my varsity lacrosse jacket.

17. What is one question you never want to be asked again? It's not serious, but someone asked me in an interview about my pet pig, because I have a pet pig. And then right after they asked if I eat bacon. I was like, "Okay, dark turn.”

18. Which reality show would you most like to appear on? I would say The Bachelor, but I'm like, "No, I couldn't handle that." So maybe Jersey Shore, old Jersey Shore. I'd love to be an observer on that.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own and why? Right now, my Doc Martens because they go with anything. They're comfy and they're still like a statement, but they're not too fancy or too casual. And it goes with my everyday style. They're just perfect.

Season one of Fate: The Winx Saga is now streaming on Netflix.