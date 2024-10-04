Camila Cabello’s Dark Cover & More Of The Best New Music

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Behind Blue Eyes” - The Who, covered by Camila Cabello Beats me what this video game is about, but Camila Cabello’s take on this track by The Who feels suitably haunting and ominous given the subject matter (violence). You sound good, Camila. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“After the First Kiss” - Faye Webster Indie queen Faye Webster is back with a new slow jam and a whimsical music video that, strangely enough, reminds me of Where the Wild Things Are. — Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist

“2BADGYALS” - Bree Runway The most underrated rapper out of London just dropped a sizzling, sub-2-minute track that throbs with nauseating bass levels and casually rhymes “Bantu” and “bamboo.” Bonus points for her filming the video at my local deli (shout out Brooklyn Gourmet Deli on Bedford and S 2nd St.). — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

"Can You Die From a Broken Heart" - Nate Smith, Avril Lavigne OK, Avril! Never thought I’d see the day the pop-punk princess would go country, but 1) who isn’t these days? And 2) her voice really lends itself to the “lost my man and I’m sad but I might also key his car” genre. — Peng

“BROKEN” - Ela Minus A new daughter of Björk and Robyn is ascending. The Colombian artist’s second single off her upcoming record DIA is the ultimate power-walking song and has nonstop moments of euphoria that pay off in just the right way. — LeBlanc

“Even” - Rachel Chinouriri with Cat Burns The British songstresses have come together for “Even,” a powerful, lyrical proclamation calling out the injustices and barriers Black musicians and POC face when navigating the music industry. — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

“Lotus Eater” - FINNEAS While the internet’s favorite older brother is back with more hits, “Lotus Eater” takes the cake for best bop on his new sophomore album. — Reed