Billie Eilish Strips Down In New Short Film Calling Out Body Shamers

A big part of being famous, I'm assuming, is being okay with strangers on the internet constantly talking about you. Billie Eilish, a super famous person, gets that. The singer's profile blew up following the release of her 2019 debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and since then has been hit with critical acclaim, massive success, and lots of discourse surrounding how she presents her body. Eilish famously foregoes fitted clothing in favor of baggy silhouettes, a decision that has sparked both backlash and praise. Eilish took all the talk surrounding her body and channeled it into the short film Not My Responsibility, asking viewers to take agency in their opinions of her. It's simply not her problem.

Originally produced for her now-canceled tour, Not My Responsibility is an experimental spoken word piece. It starts off business as usual — Eilish in an oversized hoodie, her long, talon-like acrylics painted black. Slowly, she stars disrobing as she begins to sink into a black sludge. “Do you have opinions?” she asks in a voiceover. “About my opinions? About my music? About my clothes? About my body?” Her final lines deliver the punch: “Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Like the rest of the music industry, the COVID-19 pandemic halted Eilish's 2020 tour. She's stayed busy through the lockdown and has performed livestream concerts, created face mask merch, and chatted with Rainn Wilson about her crippling obsession with The Office.