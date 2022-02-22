Britney Spears Lands "Record-Breaking" $15 Million Book Deal

After years of being silenced, Britney Spears finally has the opportunity to tell her story. The Grammy-winning artist just secured a massive book deal, and is currently working on her first tell-all memoir.

According to Variety, Spears’ book deal is “record-breaking” in nature. Rumored to be worth $15 million, the rights to her story started a bidding war amongst the top publishing companies. Simon & Schuster ultimately won the battle, and are now helping Spears share her harrowing tale with readers.

Spears’ memoir is expected to cover her upbringing, career, and conservatorship. In 2007, following a mental health crisis, she was placed under a conservatorship that gave her father, Jamie Parnell Spears, the right to control his daughter's life. According to the singer, the 13-year long ruling came with a strict set of guidelines. Under the conservatorship she was unable to manage her own finances, forced to perform at her Las Vegas residency, and required to wear an IUD despite wanting more children.

Eventually, fans realized that Spears had no autonomy under her legal-standing, and began the #FreeBritney movement. In 2021 a federal judge in California removed the singer's father as her conservator, and later dissolved the conservatorship entirely.

Since gaining her freedom Spears has routinely spoken out about her experience, and publicly denounced her family on social media. Most recently the singer criticized her sister, Jamie Lynn, for writing her own memoir titled Things I Should Have Said.

Jamie’s book mentions the sisters’ rocky relationship, which was discussed during the book's press tour. Following the memoir’s release, Britney accused her sister of using their relationship to promote her book. Britney's legal team later sent Jamie a cease and desist letter requesting that she refrain from talking about Britney on public platforms.

The note said, “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

“Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else,” the letter continues. “Britney was the family's breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful or defamatory.”

Though their feud has settled down, and Britney’s no longer under a conservatorship, her legal battle isn’t quite over. Variety reports that her team is still fighting over the singer's finances. In the meantime, she’ll work on writing her memoir and telling her side of the story.