Brooks Nader Wants You To Go Skinny Dipping

While you’re out enjoying your PTO, Brooks Nader will be having a working-girl summer. It feels like the TV personality has been everywhere recently (did you catch her at Miami Swim Week last weekend?), but this summer, she’ll be home in L.A. pulling double duty as she films the Baywatch reboot and Love Thy Nader, the reality show she shares with her three sisters Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland. In fact, she’s in the middle of filming the “chaotic” new season when we chat over the phone. “It’s a totally different ball game from Season 1,” Nader tells NYLON. “I'm so excited for everyone to see it.”

Naturally, Nader has had to adopt a new “clean girl energy” to keep up with her hectic filming schedule. No more spicy, sugary cocktails — it’s all about wine these days. And if she’s going to be snacking, it’s going to be on SkinnyDipped almonds. As the brand’s newest ambassador, you might think the 29-year-old just keeps a bag of almonds in her trailer to fulfill a contract. But that couldn’t be farther from the truth. “[SkinnyDipped] wanted [to partner] because they saw it in the background of all my set bags everywhere, so it really just came about so organically,” she says.

In between call times and last looks, we dialed in with Nader on set to chat about her summer plans, the benefits of skinny dipping, and her new ambassador role.

How is Baywatch filming going?

It’s a blast. I'm there all week this week. My happy place is being on that set. Everyone in America is going to thoroughly enjoy it. Everything I've seen so far, I've left feeling happier than I was when I sat down and I think it's just what we all need as a country right now. It's feel-good, it's drama. It's a lot of hot people on the beach. What more can you ask for?

I can't wait to see it. So what drew you to this partnership with SkinnyDipped?

I always say this, but my partnerships always come from a place of just truly being a fan of the product. Especially with Baywatch and having to be a little bit stronger in my health and actually be agile and athletic, I found myself really loving eating healthier and working out a lot more. I've been a fan [of SkinnyDipped] since day one, and when they came to us with the idea to partner, I was like, “This makes sense.” I'm staring at SkinnyDipped right now. I'm like, should I just chow down as we're interviewing?

What will be the first order of business as ambassador of SkinnyDipped?

In true me fashion, you have to actually skinny dip either in the ocean or in the pool to celebrate anything, but especially a SkinnyDipped partnership. So maybe a skinny dipping party at my house in LA on a day I'm not filming Baywatch.

It's a great time to announce this ambassadorship considering SkinnyDipped makes for such a good poolside or beach snack. What other essentials are you going to be bringing to the beach this summer?

You have to bring a smile and a good attitude and tanning oil. I tell my sisters that all the time. And obviously you need a good little cocktail in hand. That's my perfect recipe for a beach day.

What do you think your drink of the summer will be?

I’m always and forever a skinny, spicy margarita girly, but lately I have been loving, loving, loving rosé and white wine. My sisters are like, "You literally look like an old washed up housewife over there with your glass of Chardonnay." And I'm like, I don't really care. But I haven't really been able to do my usual partying and going out because I have to be so on for Baywatch physically, which is why I'm in my new era with SkinnyDipped and being a healthier girly, which I'm actually loving. [Wine] doesn't really f*ck me up, but I think it's just better that I stay in my full clean girl energy for Baywatch.

What is your top contender for a song of the summer this year?

I am obsessed with house music. I love Black Coffee and Rüfüs Du Sol. Obviously we're from Louisiana, so we love Lil Wayne. We love Britney Spears, the classics.

Other than filming, do you have any fun summer plans?

To be totally honest with you, I'm filming both Love Thy Nader and Baywatch all summer but I'm trying to sneak away to Europe for a couple of weeks in August. Talk about skinny dipping — my happiest place to skinny dip is in the Med. So I'm trying to work that out now, but I'm a working girl this summer. I've never worked all summer, so this is a first.

I was wondering if a Euro summer was in your future.

Hell yeah. I'll do anything to get to Europe. But right now we're LA Girlies filming two shows, which I wouldn't have it any other way.

How do you balance filming two shows at once?

The great part about Love Thy Nader is that they're really just capturing what's really, truly going on in our real lives. It's kind of gotten to be second nature. There's nothing scripted, nothing pre-planned or curated. We're just four crazy girls from Louisiana, so it's pretty chaotic at all times. With Baywatch, it's special because Love Thy Nader is able to get onto set and see the behind the scenes of all of that. This is kind of a dream scenario.

Are there any tips you would give to someone who is skinny-dipping curious?

Just go for it, don't think about it. Take a shot, have some rosé. It's really healthy for your body to be naked in the sun. There's science behind it. Just think about your health and wellness. This is good for you.

When was the last time you went skinny dipping?

I'm looking at my pool right now and I'm like, should I go in right now? I went skinny dipping in Cannes in France. I found this tiny little random place that there was no one there and me and my sisters jumped in naked… We are total nudists in my family.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.