Behind-The-Scenes With Cil At MSG

It’s not every day your manager surprises you with a billboard in Times Square. But for Cil, it’s just one in a long line of pinch-me moments these days.

At just 23 years old, the singer-songwriter has already opened for Stevie Nicks, performed at Madison Square Garden, and amassed over 10 million streams — all before releasing her debut album. But no amount of accolades could’ve prepared her for the thrill of supporting Dua Lipa on the North American leg of the Radical Optimism tour, where she returned to the legendary MSG stage for four “surreal” nights at the end of September.

To celebrate this crowning career achievement, Cil brought NYLON along as she explored the halls of the famed arena, experimented with her on-stage style, and laid all her love on Abba.

“Coming back to MSG after opening up for Stevie Nicks has felt absolutely surreal. It’s such an honor to say I’m back to this iconic NYC arena already at this point in my career and now I get to play it four times in a row.”

“Polaroids of me backstage opening up for the incomparable Dua Lipa. Her team has welcomed mine with the warmest of welcomes. We couldn’t imagine a better set up for our shows!”

“My manager surprised me when we came to NYC with my first billboard with Amazon Music.”

“Being able to perform for so many people every night is so inspiring. It’s something I always dreamt about and to be to do it for Dua’s fans who are the absolute best is an honor.”

“I do a cover of Abba’s ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’ on this tour, which I picked because I felt like it’s my favorite song to dance to, so in the spirit of Radical Optimism, I thought it fitting.”

“I’ve been having so much fun playing with my style on this tour and figuring out what I like and what I don’t like. The way I feel in my outfits can make or break my stage presence.”

“I had to pull out my Yankees hat for NYC.”

“My band — Max & Chris have become my honorary brothers on this tour and I love getting on the stage with them every night. They have made me more confident in myself as an artist and a person.”

“The NYC crowds were absolutely incredible and gave me the best energy. I had the best time performing for them. I can’t wait to keep playing in NYC for the rest of my life.”

“One of my favorite songs of mine to perform is ‘Rhythm Of Love’ — it’s just so special to me and definitely one of my favorite songs I’ve written.”

“Music is my purpose, it’s my language, I have found myself finding so much closure on this tour, I’m so thankful for every moment I spend singing my songs for people. It humbles you, it’s an opportunity to grow and reminds you that togetherness, whether it be in sadness, happiness, grief, or even heartbreak...is the whole point.”

Photographs by Alondra Buccio