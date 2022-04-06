The 'Euphoria' Album Score Features Zendaya, Angus Cloud & Dominic Fike

Euphoria’s second season — one of the most-watched shows in HBO Max history — may have gone out with a bang, but there’s still more content to come connected to the high-octane series. Labrinth has announced that the score for the second season of Euphoria will be released as an official album, and that series stars Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and Dominic Fike will all be featured.

“This one is so much more than a score album to me,” the British artist wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “It’s an experience. Can’t wait for you all to hear it and go on the trip. I heard your requests loud and clear and included my version and Z’s version of ‘I’m Tired.’ I have Angus doing vocals on a song. You’re getting Skeletons and all the others you wanted. I want to thank all of you for making this music come alive much more than I could ever imagine. You make the work I put into creating even more worth the love and the grind. This is a big part of how I make music now all because of you.”

The project will have 22 songs, and will be released on April 22, 2022. Labrinth has been making music for Euphoria since Season 1, composing an original score that elevated the series to the cinematic experience it famously aspires to (in addition to the wildly genre-crossing soundtrack of classic hits the show employs). This season, Zendaya even revived her latent musical talent to help write “Little Star” (or “Elliot’s Song”), which, while roasted by Twitter after Dominic Fike’s character, Elliot, performed it during the series’ finale, is still a beautiful standalone song.

You can head here to pre-order the limited box set, or pre-save/pre-add at DSPs. Euphoria has been renewed for a third season, with release date TBD.