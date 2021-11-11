Entertainment
'Emily In Paris', 'The Lost Daughter' & More Coming To Netflix In December
Here’s everything hitting the streaming platform next month.
With the holidays quickly approaching, Netflix is giving its viewers the gift of content. This year the streamer has prepared an exciting lineup of programming including festive-flicks, rom-coms, dramas, and new-comedies.
On December 10th Sandra Bullock's new tear-jerker, The Unforgivable, premieres. Per the log-line Bullock stars as a woman recently released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. But when she tries to reacclimatize into society — and reunite with her sister, Katie — she learns society may be unable to forgive her actions.
Later that month Emily in Paris returns, continuing Lily Collins’ awkward but funny, journey as a social media manager living the dream France. Meanwhile Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s end of the world comedy, Don’t Look Up, takes center stage on December 24th. The film — which includes an impressive ensemble cast — follows DiCaprio and Lawrence’s plight to inform the world of an asteroid plummeting towards earth.
Keep reading for a full list of everything coming to the streamer in December:
December 1st
- 44 Cats: Season 4
- Closer
- Final Destination 5
- Fool’s Gold
- Green Snake - Netflix animated film
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure - Netflix animated film
- Kayko & Kokosh - Netflix animated film
- Knight Rider 2000
- Life
- Looper
- Lost In Space: Season 3
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Power of the Dog - Netflix original
- Think Like a Man
December 2nd
- Escalona: Season 1
- Single All The Way - Netflix original
- The Whole Truth - Netflix original
December 3rd
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
- Mixtape - Netflix original
- Money Heist: Season 5
- Shaun The Sheep: Netflix original
- The Great British Baking Show, Holidays: Season 4
December 6th
- David and the Elves - Netflix original
December 7th
- Centaurworld: Season 2
- Go, Dog. Go!: Season 2
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
December 9th
- Asakusa Kid - Netflix original biopic
December 10th
- Aranyak: Season 1
- Back to the Outback - Netflix original animated feature
- The Unforgivable - Netflix Original
December 11th
- The Hungry and the Hairy: Season 1
December 14th
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year - Netflix animated kids
- The Future Diary: Season 1 - Netflix original dating series
December 15th
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe - Netflix miniseries
- The Hang of God - Netflix original
December 16th
- Aggretsuko: Season 4 - Netflix original series
- A California Christmas: City Lights - Netflix original film
December 17th
- Decoupled: Season 1 - Netflix original series
- The Witcher: Season 2 - Netflix original series
December 20th
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar - Netflix original miniseries
December 22nd
- Emily in Paris: Season 2 - Netflix original series
- Grumpy Christmas - Netflix original film
December 23rd
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick - Netflix original miniseries
December 24th
- 1000 Miles from Christmas - Netflix original film
- Don’t Look Up - Netflix original film
- Minnal Murali - Netflix original film
December 25th
- Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1) N – Docuseries
December 31st
- Cobra Kai: Season 4 - Netflix original series
- Stay Close - Netflix original series
- The Lost Daughter - Netflix original film