'Emily In Paris', 'The Lost Daughter' & More Coming To Netflix In December

With the holidays quickly approaching, Netflix is giving its viewers the gift of content. This year the streamer has prepared an exciting lineup of programming including festive-flicks, rom-coms, dramas, and new-comedies.

On December 10th Sandra Bullock's new tear-jerker, The Unforgivable, premieres. Per the log-line Bullock stars as a woman recently released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. But when she tries to reacclimatize into society — and reunite with her sister, Katie — she learns society may be unable to forgive her actions.

Later that month Emily in Paris returns, continuing Lily Collins’ awkward but funny, journey as a social media manager living the dream France. Meanwhile Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s end of the world comedy, Don’t Look Up, takes center stage on December 24th. The film — which includes an impressive ensemble cast — follows DiCaprio and Lawrence’s plight to inform the world of an asteroid plummeting towards earth.

Keep reading for a full list of everything coming to the streamer in December:

December 1st

44 Cats: Season 4

Closer

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

Green Snake - Netflix animated film

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure - Netflix animated film

Kayko & Kokosh - Netflix animated film

Knight Rider 2000

Life

Looper

Lost In Space: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Power of the Dog - Netflix original

Think Like a Man

December 2nd

Escalona: Season 1

Single All The Way - Netflix original

The Whole Truth - Netflix original

December 3rd

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Mixtape - Netflix original

Money Heist: Season 5

Shaun The Sheep: Netflix original

The Great British Baking Show, Holidays: Season 4

December 6th

David and the Elves - Netflix original

December 7th

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go, Dog. Go!: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

December 9th

Asakusa Kid - Netflix original biopic

December 10th

Aranyak: Season 1

Back to the Outback - Netflix original animated feature

The Unforgivable - Netflix Original

December 11th

The Hungry and the Hairy: Season 1

December 14th

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year - Netflix animated kids

The Future Diary: Season 1 - Netflix original dating series

December 15th

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe - Netflix miniseries

The Hang of God - Netflix original

December 16th

Aggretsuko: Season 4 - Netflix original series

A California Christmas: City Lights - Netflix original film

December 17th

Decoupled: Season 1 - Netflix original series

The Witcher: Season 2 - Netflix original series

December 20th

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar - Netflix original miniseries

December 22nd

Emily in Paris: Season 2 - Netflix original series

Grumpy Christmas - Netflix original film

December 23rd

Elite Short Stories: Patrick - Netflix original miniseries

December 24th

1000 Miles from Christmas - Netflix original film

Don’t Look Up - Netflix original film

Minnal Murali - Netflix original film

December 25th

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1) N – Docuseries

December 31st