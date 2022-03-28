The world is mere months away from finally getting to hear Florence + The Machine’s long-awaited fifth studio album, Dance Fever. To gear up for its release, the musician has announced a full-blown U.S. tour in celebration of the record that’ll be kicking off this fall.

The famed singer had already confirmed a handful of U.K. and European live shows beginning in mid-April, including festival appearances at Nos Alive 2022 and Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival. She’s also set to play two standalone shows on April 29 in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Theatre and in New York City on May 6 at Alice Tully Hall. But it seems she won’t be hitting the road in earnest until September, when she’ll kick off her North American leg in Montreal, QC on September 2 before hopping into the U.S. for shows in Chicago, St. Paul, MN, Washington D.C., Boston, MA, New York City, and more.

These won’t be modest productions — she’s taking over stadiums and amphitheaters alike, from New York’s Madison Square Garden to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

The “King” singer will also bring on a smattering of opening acts to support her on the tour: Japanese Breakfast, King Princess, and Arlo Parks are among the star-powered musicians that will be sharing the stage during the run of dates.

The Dance Fever tour will be Florence + The Machine’s first tour in the U.S. since 2019’s High As Hope tour, so no doubt tickets will go fast. For everything you need to know about attending, including the full tour dates, location, and how to score those coveted tickets, read on.

Who’s opening the tour?

Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, King Princess, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, and Wet Leg are all scheduled to open dates on the Florence + The Machine’s Dance Fever tour. See the dates each artist will play below.

Where is Florence + The Machine playing?

The fall 2022 Dance Fever tour will take Florence + The Machine across the U.S. and to select cities in Canada. See the full tour route below.

Florence + The Machine’s 2022 North American tour dates

April 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

May 6 — New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

September 2 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *

September 3 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

September 7 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island †

September 8 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center †

September 10 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre †

September 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area †

September 14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden †

September 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †

September 20 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ‡

September 21 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ‡

September 23 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ‡

September 24 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ‡

September 27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center §

September 28 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory §

October 1 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena **

October 6 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena †

October 7 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds **

October 9 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ††

October 12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ††

October 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

§with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg

How to buy tickets to Florence + The Machine’s 2022 US Tour

A presale for American Express card members kicks off Thursday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 31 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the band’s website or on Live Nation.