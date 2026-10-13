It’s only up for Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner in 2026. Not only is their hit podcast Giggly Squad set for a major move to SiriusXM, but they are refilling their beta-blocker prescriptions in preparation for time on the road again. NYLON has the exclusive first peek at all things “Gehl’s Gehl Tour,” which is set to start in early 2027.

This is a season of elevation for Berner and DeSorbo, as Berner tells NYLON: “We’re being more editorial, some would say in the fashion business.” It kicks off with the promotional video for the tour which came from the viral “gehl’s gehl” moment. Berner was curious what the clip of her asking “Are you even a gehl’s gehl?” would sound like over a house beat, and after five or six weeks of mixing the song, she sent it to DeSorbo — but didn’t get a reply at first. After resending it, Berner got a rave review from DeSorbo, but DeSorbo thought it would end there. “Honestly, I thought she was working on the song because when we go on tour, we walk out to a song and I’m like, ‘Yeah, we could totally use a song in our everyday life.’ I didn’t know she wanted it to be a full production of a music video.”

After Berner convinced DeSorbo on a fully realized music video, DeSorbo was all in. “I started to perk up and I was like, ‘OK, well, what’s the glam situation?’ And then I was like, ‘You know what? We need a director. We need a storyboarder. We need this really visioned out.’ And then it really took a turn.” The resulting video sees them doing what a gehl’s gehl would do: helping a fellow gehl get the perfect picture, take toilet paper off a gehl’s heel, sucker-punching a cat-caller, all while riding Citi Bikes in heels. It ends on a wink-wink not, with the two smiling à la Berner fresh from her masseter Botox. It is, as Berner says, “our first elevated production and one of the prouder things that we’ve done.”

The Gehl’s Gehl Tour is hitting 20 cities across North America and Europe, including Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, and most notably London and Dublin, two places the girls haven’t toured yet. “We have so many British gigglers we were unaware of,” DeSorbo explains. “Obviously, Hannah’s part Irish by marriage. So we just made so much sense to go to London and Dublin. We’re beyond excited for that. Our moms are coming too, so that’s important for us. The Gehl’s Gehl Tour is low-key British.” Berner was quick to concur: “We couldn’t appropriate their accent and not also go to them.”



If you’ve gotten this far into reading and thought to yourself “What the hell is a gehl’s gehl?” you’re not alone. Berner and DeSorbo break down the difference between a gal, girl, and gehl for me: “A gal is your friend and she’s harmless. She’s an angel. She’s just a gal,” DeSorbo says. “A gehl is more rough around the edges, but she means well. Sometimes people might talk bad about her, but they have no proof.” “A gal is what your dad friend calls you when you’re with another girl. He’s like, ‘Hey, gals,’” Berner clarifies. As for a girl? “It’s heavy,” Berner jokes. “It’s giggly heavy. She’s exhausted. She’s fighting the patriarchy every second out of the day,” DeSorbo explains. “She doesn’t get a minute to herself. She’s just a girl.”

What girls do they expect to see on the road? While Berner and DeSorbo are happy to have the girls (or gals) in their corner like Jennifer Garner — DeSorbo says, “We wouldn’t be the Giggly Squad without her” — they are most shocked when a man is a Giggler. They name-check John Stamos and Jesse Eisenberg, but they say perhaps the most shocking Giggler is Bobby Flay. “He runs our fan page, I’m convinced,” DeSorbo adds. “Start that rumor, NYLON.” I congratulate DeSorbo on her Jennifer Lawrence shoutout (something she asked for on a street interview recently), and she jokes: “I’ve actually since retired. It’s crazy. Yeah, she ruined the world tour.”

The Gigglers can expect more of this dry humor onstage between Berner and DeSorbo, who are excited for the thrill of a live performance again. “Live performance is when I come alive,” Berner says. “Paige had struggles in the past, and this tour, it’s her coming-of-age of her stage presence. Do you agree, Paige?” DeSorbo, admittedly distracted by a text message on our call (Berner keeps her camera on so she doesn’t fall prey to similar diversions), agrees: “Us performing live just gets more and more fun, and the Gigglers get more and more passionate.” DeSorbo has admitted to using beta-blockers before performances — Berner even credits her for bringing them back into the mainstream — but she says, “I’m a different human now. I really don’t feel like I’m going to need them. I probably will pop one or two. I won’t stand for the slander of beta-blockers, either. It’s truly a miracle.”

They’re still shaping what the Gehl’s Gehl Tour will look like onstage, but the adrenaline rush of hitting sold-out auditoriums doesn’t get old. “The second our last tour ended, despite Paige having a couple panic attacks, she was like, ‘When are we going back out?’” Berner says. “After her first show, she called me at midnight in the hotel room and was like, ‘I get why Justin Bieber has trouble getting dopamine now because of the rush of performing live.’” DeSorbo, in her classically wry delivery, can’t help but agree. “I just feel like him and I are really aligned. He is a gehl’s gehl, obviously.”

Their season of elevation can’t be complete without talking about the Giggly Squad move to SiriusXM. “Honestly, Sirius, we thought they were going to be more serious. They’re not. It’s going to still be the same old giggles,” DeSorbo jokes. “We do have a new studio, which is very exciting. We’ve been picking out wall samples and rug samples, which has been the highlight of my life.” Berner is excited to have a specific studio just for them and says that SiriusXM was all about them keeping it giggly as ever, but fear not, Gigglers: DeSorbo says that there will still be Zoom pods. “We’re literal vagabonds. We’ll do it anywhere.”

They will also do the Gehl’s Gehl Tour in a similarly nomadic fashion. Presale starts Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 10 a.m. local through Thursday, Oct. 15th at 11:59 p.m. local. General on sale is Friday, Oct. 16th at 10 a.m. local. Find the full list of dates below.