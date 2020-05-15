Join The Haim Sisters For A Zoom Dance Class

If you had told me this time last year that we as a society would be spending most of our social lives on a video chat platform called "Zoom," I would have laughed in your face. Zoom may have won this round, but on the bright side, the platform has opened up really wild avenues of accessibility. Using Zoom, Charli XCX shared her the progress of her quarantine album How I Feeling Now in real time with her fans, while Euphora makeup artist Kirsten Coleman hosted a free master class. Now indie music sisters Haim are next on the Zoom tip, offering up weekly dance classes for their fans.

The classes will cover Haim's video choreography, including dances their tracks “Want You Back,” “Little Of Your Love,” “If I Could Change Your Mind,” and the recently-released “I Know Alone.” The sister promoted their new little quarantine venture with a short clip, featuring them cavorting around in matching ballet-ready leotards and tights. The classes will take place every Sunday from May 17 to June 7, and interested parties can sign up here.

Haim will be releasing their third album Women In Music Pt. III on June 26, after its initial postponement due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.