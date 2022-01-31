Halsey has announced a major run of live shows in support of her critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Called the Love And Power Tour, the 21-date stretch of shows will be Halsey’s first proper tour since the singer was forced to cancel their Manic World Tour in 2020. It will also be the first time they’ll be performing the career-defining album live in full. The tour will bring Halsey throughout the U.S. starting in West Palm Beach, FL where the tour kicks off in May, before wrapping up on the west coast in Irvine, CA in July. In between, Halsey will also make appearances at multiple music festivals, including Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and New York City’s Governor’s Ball.

Halsey will also be bringing along a stellar slate of supporting acts, including British rocker Beabadoobee, TikTok sensation PinkPantheress, acclaimed U.K. synth-pop group Wolf Alice, cult L.A. band The Marías, and more.

Halsey released her fourth studio concept album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power to massive success in August 2021. Produced by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the record is the first and only album Reznor and Ross have ever jointly produced for another artist. The 16-track epic marked an extreme shift in sound for Halsey as they dove into industrial rock and pop, and covered themes ranging from gender identity, pregnancy, societal expectations, and more.

For everything we know about attending Halsey’s Love And Power Tour — including the full tour dates, openers, and how to buy tickets — read on.

Halsey’s Love And Power Tour 2022 Dates

5/17/2022 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

5/19/2022 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/21/2022 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

5/24/2022 — Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

5/27/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

5/29/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/1/2022 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/3/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/5/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

6/8/2022 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/11/2022 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

6/16/2022 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

6/18/2022 — Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/21/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

6/24/2022 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/26/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/28/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/2/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/3/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/6/2022 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/9/2022 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Who Is Opening For Halsey’s Love And Power Tour?

Halsey is bringing along a crew of talented artists to support her during the Love And Power tour.

Beabadoobee and TikTok sensation PinkPantheress will open for Halsey during the first half of the tour. They’ll play from the inaugural show in West Palm Beach, FL on May 17 to the Columbia, Maryland show on June 8. (No openers will perform for Halsey’s festival dates on May 21 and June 11.)

Cult indie-pop band The Marías and TikTok-star-turned-musician Abby Roberts will take over the tour’s second half at the Seattle, Washington show on June 16 until the July 9 show in Irvine, California.

And if that wasn’t enough, Wolf Alice will fill-in for one special night at Halsey’s Los Angeles show on June 21.

See the full opener schedule below.

Capitol Music

How To Buy Tickets To Halsey’s Love And Power Tour

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday Feb. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

There will also be multiple tiers of presale opportunities including an artist presale from Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. ET to Thursday Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET., and a special presale for past attendees of Halsey’s Manic tour scheduled to kick off Tuesday Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Halsey’s tour website.