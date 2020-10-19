The 'Hocus Pocus' Witches Announced A Halloween Reunion Special

One of the biggest trends to emerge from our pandemic-induced quarantine has been the reunion special. Recently, we've seen Lindsay Lohan and Elaine Hendrix reflect on the lasting legacy of The Parent Trap and Aaron Sorkin and Co. tap back into the utopian politics of The West Wing. Soon, we will take a walk through Los Angeles' upper-crust with Will Smith and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast, and eventually, all the..."friends" will join together to celebrate two and a half decades of Friends. But just in case these specials don't fully satisfy your cravings for TV and film reunions, you can get excited for the next one: Hocus Pocus, the 1993 Walt Disney cult classic about a trio of witches who kill children to absorb their youth. Leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will all make appearances.

In a tweet about the event, Bette Midler teased the sure-to-be legendary event to her two-million followers, writing "Your 3 fav witches are reuniting for 1 night only." According to the Golden Globe-winning actress, "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters is the best thing to happen to Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces."

Titled In Search of The Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, this reunion special will air for one night only on the special day of Hallow's Eve, October 30th. In addition to Parker, Midler, and Najimy, the reunion will feature special appearances from a variety of celebrities, including Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Harry Guinness, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vanessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg, and others. If that wasn't all, Elvira — the Mistress of the Dark herself — will play hostess for the night's spooky festivities.

Tickets for the one-night-only event are going for $10 each, with proceeds going to benefit Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project (NYRP) — a citywide conservancy that "has planted trees, renovated gardens, restored parks, and transformed open space for communities throughout New York City’s five boroughs."

A good spook for a good cause? Sign me right on up!

In Search of The Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover airs Friday, October 30th at 8:00pm.