Kourtney & Travis Wore Matching Thom Browne To The Met Gala

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made their Met Gala red carpet debut. The couple — who are still engaged after a ‘practice wedding’ in Las Vegas following the Grammys — stepped out in matching Thom Browne skirt-suits, with Kardashian wearing a deconstructed version of Barker’s outfit.

When asked about her thoughts on the night’s theme, “Gilded Glamour,” Kardashian said she “honestly didn’t really think about it,” but seemed happy to be there with the rest of her sisters. Of Barker, who wore a black pleated skirt with a tuxedo jacket and top, Kardashian said, “My baby looks amazing.”

Kardashian also wore a skirt with a cropped white button-down shirt and a tousled updo to match.