If Lil Nas X is one thing, it’s persistent. Despite facing immense backlash for his “Old Town Road” follow up singles “Call Me By Your Name (Montero)” and “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero rollout is full steam ahead — haters be damned.

The upcoming record, Montero, is self-titled — referencing Lil Nas X’s full name, Montero Lamar Hill. On August 25th, the rapper announced the album’s upcoming-arrival with a cheeky, feature length promotional video and album art sneak peek. Ahead of its release, here’s everything we know about Montero so far.

Montero will drop in September.

Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated album drops next month. The rapper confirmed this on twitter writing, “My debut album, Montero, is yours September 17th.” It’s currently available to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.

The Montero trailer shows that the album picks up where “Industry Baby” left off.

Montero’s promo trailer begins with the artist dressed up as anchorman, announcing that Lil Nas X and his “Caucasian friend” (aka rapper, Jack Harlow) escaped prison. The video follows the same narrative structure as “Industry Baby,” where Nas X is convicted for creating the infamous Nike “satan shoe.”

But instead of serving his five-year sentence, we see Nas X cruising down the highway in his hot-pink prison uniform. The destination? A fictional town called Montero. Watch the feature length album trailer below:

The creation of Montero was a healing experience.

Nas X shared that making Montero was a restorative process. On Twitter, he wrote, “Creating this album was therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that matters is my own.”

Despite his immense success, the two-time Grammy winner has faced egregious bullying for his presence as an openly gay man in music. Nas X routinely combats hateful comments online, usually with his razor wit, but until now, the artist hasn’t opened up about its mental toll.

From the looks of things, Montero’s shaping up to be an honest exploration (and celebration) of his life thus far.

Montero features three singles.

The album will include favorites like “Call Me By Your Name,” “Industry Baby,” and “Sun Goes Down” along with a bunch of new releases.

Nas X teased one track in the promo, which is an unabashed ballad about finding love. In it, he sings, “Need a boy who will cuddle me all night,” and, “I want someone to love me/I need someone who needs me/’Cause it doesn't feel right when it’s late at night, and it’s just me and my dreams/So I want someone to love.”

Fans are very excited for the Montero release.

It hasn't even been a full day since the album announcement, and fans are already hyped. This is what the rapper’s retweeted so far:

To answer your question Brian — no, he doesn't.