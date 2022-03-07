'Russian Doll' Is Finally Returning For Season 2 Next Month

It’s been over three years since Netflix premiered Russian Doll, a sci-fi comedy starring Natasha Lyonne as a talented but severely depressed software engineer who unwittingly finds herself trapped in a vicious time-loop on the night of her 36th birthday party. A headily complex but infinitely enjoyable exploration of inherited trauma, the series became an immediate hit for critics and viewers alike, eventually going on to win three Emmys and be nominated for a whopping ten more. With these impressive stats, it’s no surprise the show was renewed for a second season. But since getting the green light back in June 2019, not much has been revealed about when we could expect this latest set of episodes to materialize. That all changes today, though, as Netflix has finally treated us to an official release date — and it’s very soon: April 20th.

Arriving in the form of an expectedly trippy teaser, Russian Doll season two’s official date announcement opens on our beloved protagonist, Nadia (Lyonne), walking onto a subway car and, later, hazily waking up on a subway car. (Is it the same one? Who knows!) Other visuals include: Nadia falling through space, Nadia rolling down stairs, Nadia walking through a crowded nightclub, and two different Nadias ascending a staircase to a spooky graveyard.

Elsewhere, her compatriot, Alan (You’s Charlie Barnett), who was also trapped in a similar time-loop and escaped only after finding his North Star in Nadia, submerges himself in a full bathtub, for yet another reason I won’t even begin to try to understand. The only words spoken in the thirty-second clip come from Nadia, who offers up one of her trademark witticisms with, “When the universe fucks with you, let it!” (She downs a shot immediately after, so take that as you will.)

While these images may be hard to decipher, a plot description does give viewers a clearer understanding of what can be expected from these seven new episodes. According to Netflix, season two “will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.” Picking up four years after Nadia and Alan escape their mutual time-loops, the pair “discover a fate even worse than endless death,” causing them to “delve deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

While little else is known about the highly-anticipated upcoming season, we do know a few things, including the very exciting fact that Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy will appear in a still undisclosed role in the latest episodes. Also, expanding her role from star and executive producer, Natasha Lyonne additionally served as this season’s showrunner.

Check out Netflix’s official date announcement below.

(Then, listen to Harry Nilsson’s “Gotta Get Up” on repeat to prepare.)

Season two of Russian Doll premieres April 20 on Netflix.