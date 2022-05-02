Watch Avril Lavigne & Olivia Rodrigo Duet "Complicated"

Some say you should never meet your idols, but luckily for Olivia Rodrigo, that’s not the case. The “good 4 u” singer has not been shy about her admiration for Avril Lavigne, and over the past year the pair have both gushed about each other's talent. Over the weekend, their friendship continued when Rodrigo invited (Canadian native) Lavigne on stage for a surprise duet at the Toronto stop of her SOUR Tour.

Before their performance, Rodrigo teased a special guest and said, “I am so, so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me.” Moments later Lavigne appeared on stage in a 2000s-inspired outfit that perfectly matched Rodrigo’s early-aughts ensemble. Clad in plaid skirts and combat boots, both singers belted out the lyrics to Lavigne's classic heartbreak anthem, “Complicated,” to an adoring crowd.

According to Rolling Stone Rodrigo has covered the song during all of her concerts. On Friday the “good 4 u” singers’ set took place at the Massey Hall theater in Toronto — which is near Lavigne's hometown — so it was only fitting that they sang the classic heartbreak anthem together.

Following their performance, Rodrigo posted a photo of her hugging Lavigne, along with a clip of their duet on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Toronto last night was special thank you dearest @avrillavigne for singing with me. Look up 2 u so much.”

Lavigne shared the love on her account as well and posted a series of clips from the night. “Jumped up to sing ‘Complicated’ on stage with @oliviarodrigo,” she wrote alongside the photoset. “It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love.”

Rodrigo’s SOUR tour continues this week in Boston, as she wraps up the US branch of shows. Later this summer she’ll travel throughout Europe as well. With her busy schedule and Lavigne promoting her own new-album, it doesn’t seem like we’ll get another crossover from these two anytime soon. But while we wait for their next collaboration (fingers crossed), you can watch their iconic performance online.

See their sweet duet, below.