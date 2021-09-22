Saweetie Will Host A Sex-Positive Variety Show On Netflix

Just last week, Saweetie was stunning us all in a gorgeous, body-revealing Christian Cowan gown as she took to the red carpet to celebrate fashion’s biggest night: the Met Gala. Now, the “My Type” singer is already onto the next thing, adding yet another line to a résumé that already includes recording hits, designing sunglasses with Quay, creating makeup palettes with Morphe, and fashioning her own dream menu for McDonalds. Soon, the rapper will also step into the role of “comedian” as she’s set to host a new Netflix comedy special meant to promote sex-positivity.

Fittingly titled Sex: Unzipped, the upcoming special will find Saweetie talking to “sex experts, talking heads, and a crew of sex-positive puppets who are representative of the broad spectrum of sex and sexualities that exist in real life,” according to a press release. The discussions between the musician and her wide array of guests will “help address and describe some of the biggest myths, misconceptions, and experiences when it comes to sex and identity.”

Graciously, the casting directors have assembled an excellent crew of guests to join Saweetie. Talking heads include Pose star Dominique Jackson, Fire Island writer and star Joel Kim Booster, Feel Good creator Mae Martin, Trainwreck actress Nikki Glaser, First Wives Club star Michelle Buteau, Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay, and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars winner Trixie Mattel. They’ll be joined by comedians Ian Karmel, Katherine Ryan, London Hughes, and Romesh Ranganathan.

The sex experts, meanwhile, include LGBTQ+ sex educator and My Love Is a Beast: Confessions author Alexander Cheves; sex therapist and Sex With Emily podcast host Emily Morse; Nigerian sex educator, blogger, and Simply Oloni podcast host Oloni; and The Dr. Ruth Show host and central subject of the critically-acclaimed Ask Dr. Ruth documentary, Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

Described as “Netflix's funniest, filthiest, and furriest new comedy special,” Sex: Unzipped will join a quickly-growing family of similarly sex-positive content currently available to stream on Netflix. In addition to last year’s Sex, Explained five-part docuseries, the streaming service also just premiered the excellent third season of its critically-acclaimed teen dramedy Sex Education, which has done a great deal of work to rewrite the “norms” of how we think about sex through an enjoyable, scripted family series. Like these shows (and more), Sex: Unzipped will peel back the curtain to teach viewers “the A-B-Cs of S-E-X.” Strap in!

Sex: Unzipped premieres October 26 on Netflix.