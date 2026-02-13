Soundcheck
Welcome Back, Sky Ferreira
It’s been too long.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 11 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Eyes Of The World” by Charli xcx feat. Sky Ferreira
My family is back together again. Brash and melodramatic, this rapturous orchestral track suits both of their voices very nicely and genuinely gave me chills upon my first listen. Sky Ferreira, you have been sorely missed.
“Dancing On The Wall” by MUNA
If MUNA were my friends, I wouldn’t support this behavior in the slightest. But because I don’t know them, I’m free to dance along to this distressing retelling of a relationship without reservation. This is why you should never meet your heroes.
“Two Hearts” by Danny L Harle feat. Dua Lipa
What an absolute blast from beginning to end. The wrong pop star would’ve gotten lost among the pulsating synths, but not Dua Lipa. Lipa sounds like she’s at home on this track; riding the head-spinning production with an air of expertise and ease. I need to hear this at a rave in Ibiza, like, yesterday.
“Let Me” by Victoria Monét
Considering this is Monét’s first single since 2024, I expected something a little more exciting. But in the interest of practicing gratitude, ultimately I’m happy that this song exists. Happy V-Day, y’all.
“I Had A Dream She Took My Hand” by James Blake
The quirky, almost circus-like synth at the core of this song is a bit of a head fake, as this track is just as romantic, ephemeral, and lump-in-your-throat-inducing as the rest of Blake’s discography.
“Lucky Again” by Lykke Li
It’s such a simple sentiment, and yet I’m completely struck by the refrain, “If we’re lucky, we’ll get lucky again.” It delivers the same amount of optimism as an embroidered inspirational quote pillow without any of the cringiness, and that in and of itself is quite a feat. Plus, the sentimental, disco-tinged song is actually good – not that I would’ve expected anything else from Lykke Li.
“Thong” by Justine Skye
A new “Thong Song” has entered the chat. The production and vocal performance are as sexy as the name would imply, and the final minute is pure sonic ecstasy.
“Be The Girl!” by Hemlocke Springs
Now that’s how you close an album. How someone could write and record an ‘80s synth-pop anthem as awe-inspiring as this while holed up under a blanket in the corner is beyond me, but that’s just the magic of Hemlocke Springs.
“Arcade” by Deb Never
Damn, now I’m nostalgic for a relationship I was never even a part of. Great stuff.
“Everywhere Isn’t Texas” By August Pontheir
More people should be told they don’t have to stay in Texas. A sweet tune about coming to terms with not being accepted in your home, Pontheir strikes an emotional chord that’ll break your heart and fill you with hope at the same time.
“Grotto” by April + VISTA
When something is described as “50% A Moon Shaped Pool, 50% Ludacris Saturday,” you’ve got my attention. If that piques your interest, make sure to check out this track, because it absolutely delivers on its lofty promises.