Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features nine of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“The Rage” by Romy Mars
Not exactly the rageful song the title makes it out to be, but Mars’ verbose lyricism and laid back delivery definitely feel in conversation with her razor-sharp 2025 efforts “A-Lister” and “Ego.” Best line: “Now you're in film school studying movies / When they talk about my family do you lose sleep?”
“Broken Chair” by Rachel Chinouriri
The bright synth line is hardly enough to mask the fact that Rachel Chinouriri delivers every word like she’s on the verge of tears, but at least broken chairs can always be repaired, and one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
“Too Cute To Be Lonely” by Holly Humberstone
Feels reductive to call this song cute, but it really is. Shout out to the “Good Luck, Babe!” synth at the beginning.
“Love Triangle” by Angèle feat. Caroline Polachek and SebastiAn
Angèle’s tender-soft voice over this wildly erotic electronic beat is heaven, and Caroline Polachek as her illicit counterpart is perfection as always. Still waiting on that French translation, though.
“Tongue” by Fontaines D.C.
Do you feel that in the air? It’s Fontaines D.C. fall. Eerie, cavernous, and hostile, this song feels like the cold front that New York so desperately needs right now, one that only a group of Dubliners can supply.
“Edgeways” by Asha Banks
For the American listeners: Yes, “edgeways” and “edgewise” are the same thing. Really darling and catchy; love it when Asha Banks’ British accent comes through.
“Hands Tied” by Emma Ogier
If you haven’t purchased stock in Emma Ogier yet, now’s the time to buy in. Her folky, singer-songwriter songs are great, but this edgier rock turn proves she’s not just a one-trick pony, and we should all be keeping a close eye on her next move.
“Insane” by Contact Sports
Of all the songs on this list, this one is absolutely worth a queue-up at the pregame this weekend. You won’t even have to tell the DJ to play this song on replay, because your friends will definitely want to hear it again.
“Love En Paillettes” by Chloé French
If there’s one takeaway from this week’s Soundcheck, it’s that the NYLON team desperately needs to invest in French lessons.