Soundcheck
Florence + The Machine Aren’t Concerned With Being Good
Who needs worthiness when you have freedom?
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Sympathy Magic” by Florence + The Machine
The perfect foil to Rosalía’s nun-ish Lux era, Florence + The Machine make the case for spirituality over religion. This track is a powerful reminder that it’s possible to believe in something greater than yourself, even if your God is the wind in your fingers.
“Berghain” by Rosalía
Religious psychosis or not, we love a classically trained diva. And the Björk feature? Chef’s kiss.
“Mother” by Tyler, The Creator
Tyler has mastered the art of diaristic storytelling over the last decade, and this song is no exception. The repeated “Look at me b*tch, I turned out fine” outro is legit goosebump-inducing, screaming the words as if he’s trying to convince himself.
“Dance 2” by Oklou
When you think of Oklou, dance music is probably the last thing that comes to mind, yet she arrives on this track ready to prove the dissenters wrong. The end result: a genuinely electric club banger that doesn’t compromise her signature hollow, bare sound. Sure, the build takes a full minute and 45 seconds to finally drop, but when it does, it really grabs hold.
“Unoriginal” by Magdalena Bay
If this song is unoriginal, then a lot of these pop girls should be scared. Everything Magdalena Bay does is excitingly refreshing, even their indie pop-rock anthems.
“Have to.” by Brent Faiyaz
Pitched up/down vocals have become a crutch-like gimmick for many artists in recent years, but given his proven vocal abilities, you have to appreciate Faiyaz’s willingness to experiment.
“Hundred Acres” by Noname feat. Devin Morrison
She’s been running the underground rap scene for a minute now, so it’s really refreshing to hear Noname talk her sh*t.
“Satellites” by Jade Street feat. Apple Martin
We’ve already addressed the Coldplay similarities, so we’ll just say this is a really solid debut from Martin and an exciting promise of what’s to come from Jade Street.