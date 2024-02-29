Taylor Swift’s 8 Best Bridges

The bridge for “Right Where You Left Me” is, as far as I’m concerned, where all the storytelling happens on the evermore bonus track. After a simple chorus (in which Swift’s just echoing the song title), the bridge finally peels back the emotional layers as she slips into the third person to explain the psychological underpinnings of the “girl” in the song, like performing an inspection on her younger self. As a bonus, Swift even creates a kind of in-bridge chorus, with the repetition of “twenty-three inside her fantasy.” Pure poetry!

Did you ever hear about the girl who got frozen?

Time went on for everybody else, she won't know it

She's still twenty-three inside her fantasy

How it was supposed to be

Did you hear about the girl who lives in delusion?

Breakups happen every day, you don't have to lose it

She's still twenty-three inside her fantasy

And you're sitting in front of me