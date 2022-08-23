Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2022

As August crawls towards its end, we are faced with a new reality: the final days of summer. Yes, we’ve spent the past few months soaking up the sun and lazing about, taking advantage of summer Fridays and much-needed vacations. But there comes a time when we must throw on our jackets and glide into the cooler months. Labor Day is right around the corner. Time to face the music.

But who’s to say that can’t also mean more time to watch TV? Sure, we may have more to do. But we’ll also spend more time indoors, meaning more time spent directly in front of the television. The fall TV season is about to start (Abbott Elementary is back so soon), as are film festivals (with all the awards-ready movies gearing up for battle), which means we’re about to be bombarded with a slew of new titles. And of course, Netflix is right there in front, ready to keep you sated.

The streamer’s most anticipated September title is, of course, Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s NC-17 adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel about the enigmatic actress Marilyn Monroe. Years after being announced, the controversial biopic will finally release at the end of next month, just weeks after receiving its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. While little is known about the film — other than the fact that it might be the “baby daughter” of Citizen Kane and Raging Bull, according to Dominik, and an “utterly feminist interpretation,” according to Carol Oates — the trailer is more than enough to at least pique our collective interest. With Ana de Armas in the lead and a prime awards season release date on the books, it’s safe to say that Netflix is betting big.

Not into historical figures? Then maybe you’ll be excited for Entergalactic instead. Created by Kid Cudi (alongside How to Make It In America’s Ian Edelman), the upcoming animated musical special follows buzzy young artist Jabari as he explores a new relationship with his photographer neighbor Meadow. Cudi, naturally, voices Jabari, while 2 Dope Queens host Jessica Williams holds it down as Meadow. Other castmembers include Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (as a drug dealer), High School Musical queen Vanessa Hudgens (as Meadow’s best friend), former Boy of Girls Christopher Abbott (as an art dealer), NYLON favorite Laura Harrier (as Jabari’s ex), and superstar Teyana Taylor (as a boxing coach). Cool son Jaden Smith, hook extraordinaire Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West fave 070 Shake, and Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin also appear.

Animation not your thing? Strap in for Do Revenge, which finally answers the biggest question posed by The White Lotus: What could possibly be scarier than teenage girls? Starring Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, Do Revenge is a “subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy” about two girls from opposite worlds who “team up to go after each other’s tormentors.”

Or maybe you don’t want to focus at all, in which case, one, I totally get you, and two, may I introduce you to Dated & Related? If you want to veg out in front of some mindless reality TV, why not sink into this dating show where single siblings take a joint trip to a luxury estate in the South of France in the hopes of helping each other find soulmates?

Other original content include Fakes, a show about teenage best friends that start a fake ID empire; End of the Road, a crime thriller starring Queen Latifah; Heartbreak High, an Australian teen sex drama; Snabba Cash, a Swedish crime series; A Jazzman’s Blues, Tyler Perry’s new movie about juke joints in the South; and new seasons of Cobra Kai and Fate: The Winx Saga.

Then, there are the non-originals everyone will be talking about. Morbius will hit the streamer sometime next month, so try not to laugh at the inevitable memes. Instead, distract yourself with superior fare, like Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, Keira Knightley’s sapphic Colette, Kristen Stewart in Snow White & The Huntsman, plus two movies with This Is in the title (yes, both This Is 40 and This Is The End will be joining the streaming service next month).

Look below to find a full list of releases coming to Netflix this September.

September 1

Barbie: Mermaid Power

Clueless

Collateral

Fast & Feel Love

Fenced In

I Survived a Crime , Season 1

, Season 1 If Beale Street Could Talk

Love in the Villa

LOL House of Surprises , Season 1

, Season 1 Love at First Stream

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Off the Hook , Season 1

, Season 1 Resident Evil: Retribution

Rock of Ages

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow

Snow White & The Huntsman

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles , Season 2

, Season 2 The Bridges of Madison County

The Poison Rose

This Is 40

September 2

Buy My House , Season 1

, Season 1 Collision Course

Dated & Related , Season 1

, Season 1 Devil In Ohio

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives , Season 2

, Season 2 Fakes , Season 1

, Season 1 Ivy + Bean

The Festival of Troubadours

You’re Nothing Special, Season 1

September 5

Call the Midwife , Season 11

, Season 11 Cocomelon, Season 6 (New Episodes)

September 6

Bee and Puppycat , Season 1

, Season 1 Diorama

Get Smart with Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Untold: The Race of the Century

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza , Season 1

, Season 1 Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

September 8

Entrapped , Season 1

, Season 1 The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11

The Imperfect, Season 1

September 9

Cobra Kai , Season 5

, Season 5 End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude , Season 2

, Season 2 Narco-Saints , Season 1

, Season 1 No Limit

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist, Season 3

September 13

Colette

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , Season 1

, Season 1 Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

September 14

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández , Season 1

, Season 1 Heartbreak High , Season 1

, Season 1 Sins of Our Mother

September 15

Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy , Season 1 – Part 2

, Season 1 – Part 2 Dogs in Space , Season 2

, Season 2 Liss Pereira: Adulting

September 16

Bad Words

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga , Season 2

, Season 2 I Used to Be Famous , Season 1

, Season 1 Jogi

Love Is Blind: After the Altar , Season 2

, Season 2 Santo , Season 1

, Season 1 Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

The Brave Ones , Season 1

, Season 1 This Is the End

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Designing Miami , Season 1

, Season 1 Fortune Seller: A TV Scam , Season 1

, Season 1 Iron Chef: Mexico , Season 1

, Season 1 Only for Love , Season 1

, Season 1 The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

September 22

Snabba Cash , Season 2

, Season 2 Thai Cave Rescue, Season 1

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues

Athena

Lou

The Girls at the Back, Season 1

September 24

Dynasty, Season 5

September 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Season 1

September 27

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28

Blonde

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, Season 2

September 29

The Empress , Season 1

, Season 1 Power Rangers Dino Fury, Season 2 (episodes 12-18)

September 30