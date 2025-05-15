YouTube is putting its stamp on a new class of independent musicians who are destined to take over 2025. The brand’s artist development program, Foundry, has announced its first three selections for the new year, including an Atlanta rapper who already has a GloRilla feature under her belt, a pioneer of Mexican reggaeton, and a Brazilian pop star who knows a thing or two about going viral.

These artists will receive Foundry’s financial and marketing support to help grow their careers with an emphasis on visual storytelling. This includes grants, access to billboards in landmark locations, mentorship opportunities, and early access to the latest YouTube Music features.

Several past Foundry artists have become some of the biggest names in the music business, such as Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Omar Apollo, Beabadoobee, and Clairo. Given that roster, it’s fair to see these first three picks of 2025 are primed to be the hitmakers that music fans are going to want to get to know right away.

Meet the three newly announced YouTube Foundry artists below.

Anycia

John Cotter

Anycia is an Atlanta rapper who started off 2025 with a buzzy GloRilla collab on her laid-back flow “Never Need.”

“Visuals are a big part of how I express myself, and YouTube lets me bring my music to life on my terms,” Anycia says in a press release. She adds that she’s excited that Foundry will “allow me to reach more people and keep showing up in a way that feels real to me.”

El Malilla

Joss Andreu

El Malilla is on a mission to bring Mexican reggaeton to the world with the help of infectious hits like his recent groove, “Mundo de Mentiras.”

"YouTube has been fundamental in my growth as an artist; it has allowed me to connect with the public from the beginning and showcase my project in a genuine way,” he says. “Being part of Foundry represents a great opportunity to continue expanding my music and take Mexican reggaeton to new spaces”

Ana Laura Lopes

Leticia Futata

Ana Laura Lopes knows all about the power of viral videos. A decade ago, she was uploading vlogs about her daily life to YouTube before launching a career as a digital content creator and making a foray into pop music. Her latest hit, “Meu endereço,” is a testament to her catchy, relatable aesthetic.

“Because of YouTube, I was truly able to show who I am,” she says. “Through the platform, I was able to deepen my connection with the audience and understand how my music touches people. Participating in Foundry gives me the certainty that I will take a much bigger step.”