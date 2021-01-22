13 Fashion TikTokers To Watch (And Follow) In 2021

While 2020 was the year that TikTok took over fashion, there seems to be no slowing down for the popular social media app. Not only does the online video platform feature tons of fashion content and creators, but TikTok recently announced an editorial partnership with IMG — the agency behind your favorite models and New York Fashion Week events — for its TikTok Fashion Month. This type of deal further solidifies its major (and always growing) presence in the fashion world, especially when it comes to social media.

“What sets TikTok apart is the content, which doesn’t have to be perfect; and to us, that is perfect,” TikTok’s Lead for Fashion & Beauty Partnerships, CeCe Vu, tells NYLON. “We encourage the organic, spontaneous, and playful side of creators’ personalities to show, a mentality that resonates well with fashion brands and fashion lovers everywhere.”

TikTok is known for setting off viral fashion trends, from DIYing Harry Styles’ patchwork cardigan and showing of your cultural heritage through clothing, to suddenly shopping estate sales and turning to roller skaters for outfit inspiration. Now, Vu has a few predictions on what may land on your For You Page in the new year. “In 2021, we expect to see more responsible and sustainable fashion trends bubble up, as well as the rise of related educational content within the fashion and style community,” she says. “We also predict a shift for many brands to adopt a similarly inclusive mindset, collaborating with creators who reflect these new trends.”

Vu describes these particular creators as having “style and substance,” like an activist who is vocal about social issues, or a creator who breaks the traditional norms of the high-fashion industry. As for what type of fashion content could garner more views and engagement on TikTok, Vu has a few tips for that, too.

“Aside from striving to make a fashion trend your own when engaging in the TikTok community, I’d encourage our fashion creators to flaunt their style by putting their own unique twist on it,” she notes, adding product features like Stitch, Duet, and Respond-to-Comment-with-Video as a few great examples. “More importantly, share your backstory or thought process while you’re at it. And don’t forget to show up for your audience in the comment section.”

Below, we rounded up the fashion TikTokers to watch in 2021, along with some specially selected creators from Vu herself.

Arielle Sidney, @ariellesidney_ 91.3K followers

Not only does this 22-year-old drama student create mesmerizing visuals for her videos, but she’s also gone viral on TikTok for her upcycling designs. Arielle Sidney will create a cooler-than-thou matching set from old tapestry one day, then a slew of outfits comprised of shopping bags the next. The artistry!

Montana Sullivan, @themontanaexperience 112.5K followers

Montana Sullivan’s outfits will always make you want to hit the checkout button on a new shopping purchase. Luckily, she fills you in on where she loves to shop, along with giving you a look into her latest packages and unboxings. Plus, she runs her own secondhand shop called Besos Vintage.

Marissa Ren, @marstruck 1.8M followers

This Atlanta-based 20-year-old has a longstanding series of Chinese street fashion videos on her account, along with her own content focused on seasonal fashion trends, wardrobe essentials, and shopping hauls.

UK-based Natasha is not only a talented illustrator, but she also manages to snag (and pull off) every Instagram-famous fashion item, from House of Sunny knits to cherub-adorned Fiorucci shirts. In addition to outfit videos and hauls, she gives mini-tours of her room, which provides plenty of home decor inspiration.

Tatiana Bruening, @illumitatiana 1.4M followers

Most fashion content takes off because of great imagery, and photographer Tatiana Bruening’s TikTok gives a behind-the-scenes look at how to achieve that. Her videos document her own shoots with TikTok-famous creators, along with tips on how to take the best selfies, camera suggestions, and outfit ideas.

Carly Svensson, @long.tall.carly 21K followers

If you end up on a video by Carly Svensson, you’ve officially made it to Tall TikTok. The 6’2” creator offers plenty of tall body positivity and fashion advice, from shopping guides and clothing recommendations to showcasing her own outfits.

Devan Anderson, @devanondeck 3.2M followers

This Los Angeles-based menswear guru combines his passions for style, sneakers, and anime on his TikTok page. Not only does his account provide a prolific amount of fashion advice and ideas, but he also creates videos that tap into getting dressed inspired by anime characters.

Moe Black, @moeblackx 82.8K followers

Plus-size influencer Moe Black’s TikTok content has everything: styling ideas, aesthetic-inspired shopping, recreating Pinterest outfits, video hauls, and more. Her natural knack for all things fashion is just an added bonus.

Yasmeen Garcia, @atysameengarcia 203.7K followers

Whether you’re looking for styling tips, figuring out ways to wear clothing based on your body type, or easy DIY ideas, Yasmeen Garcia — a TikToker known for her “fashion hacks” — has you covered.

Houston-based Dani’s TikTok is packed with fashion inspiration, including OOTDs, try-on hauls, and styling tips. She also promotes some of her favorite curvy and plus-size creators to follow and explains to her followers the meaning of “midsize.”

Batsheva Haart, @batshevahaart 1.3M followers

While New York-based Batsheva Haart’s content runs the gamut from sneak peeks into her family and life to tours of her mom’s TikTok-famous closet, her best videos are about fashion, including her signature “30 Days Of Oufits” series.

This 20-year-old New Yorker is the fashion-obsessed friend you want to have in your life. Not only will she school you on trend predictions, throwback runway collections, and celebrity style nostalgia, but she’ll give you plenty of brand and outfit tips, like her streak of TikTok videos where she imagines styling famous influencers.

Denise Mercedes, @denisemmercedes 2.6M followers

Dominican fashion blogger Denise Mercedes doesn’t let her size 14 frame stop her from showing off her style. In fact, the TikToker went viral for starting the body positive online trend #stylenotsize.