21 Handbags Under $900 That Don’t Skimp On Quality

I won’t be the first to tell you that inflation has driven our collective minds to a point of unreality. When we once would scoff at eggs being $7, we now look at that as inexpensive. Fashion has followed suit, and eye-popping price tags are now the norm at luxury brands: VICs are issuing sighs of relief that a Chanel flap bag went from $11,000 back into a high-four-digit price range. You can’t walk into a designer store now and pick up a “starter” bag for less than, say, $2,000. The global fashion market doesn’t show any signs of stopping their game of “how much will you pay for this?”, and I, for one, am tired.

With this in mind, I set out to see what is on the market that 1. is actually affordable and 2. has quality to back it up. We’ve only included bags with two-or-three-digit price tags while still considering trends that are bubbling up (and on their way out — sorry, east-west bags). We have options for the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy heads (hopefully your Love Story fever has gone down?), the quirky maximalists, the Spanish-fashion disciples (Paloma Wool and Gimaguas both duly represented), and the schleppers. Olivia Rodrigo was a starting point for this story as well: She’s been spotted carrying the same Rixo handbag several times in the last few months. Her commitment to rewearing and affordability also inspired these picks. Beyond daily drivers, we cover animal print, on-trend colors (weird greens, burgundies, and dusty pastels), and the perfect studded pieces. Below, find your next trusty night-out sidekick without having to take out a mortgage.

Bead-Detail Handbag H&M $49.99 see on h&m The scene: The first over-80-degree day in the city, Aperol spritz in hand, sitting outside with three friends. This will transport you to a Caribbean island until you’re able to do the real thing.

Sequin Mini Bucket Bag Zara $59.90 see on zara Who says you have to spend hours poring over vintage pieces on Poshmark to get a grandma-approved bag? This beaded number will look equally as enchanting paired with a pastel babydoll dress or a white T-shirt and jeans.

Mushy Bag Stand Oil $115 see on stand oil The bag’s name says it all: You should beat this up to oblivion and back. Suede is trending for Spring, and making your bag look loved (read: a little dirty) is also in.

Cheetah Calf Hair Café Mini Verafied $228 see on verafied new york We extolled the virtues of unusual animal prints, and this New York It-girl-beloved brand has the solution. It’s also cute enough to buy in several colors if you find the size works for your nights out.

Mira Small Leather Tote Bembien $300 see on moda operandi Your daily driver for April through October, sorted. Don’t waste time trying to find something this high quality at a better price; we did the scouring for you.

Red Aurora Pouch Ayllón $350 see on ssense The rich aunt look gets an upgrade in the form of leather and tassels; pair this with an all-black outfit and velvet slippers for the ultimate Soho baddie uniform realized.

Halo Studded Mini Bucket Bag Kate Spade $358 see on kate spade Jewelry bags are fun, and these irregularly sized studs are a nice play on the grommets and baubles adorning handbags that feels fresh. Just don’t wear this to a Yankees game or any other potentially food-staining events.

Le Roseau S Clutch Longchamp $385 see on longchamp Sickly green is one of the season’s must-have colors; we’re partial to this subdued pistachio from Longchamp that takes on a fortune-cookie shape with time.

Single Handle Basket Liffner $400 see on liffner The wrist bucket bag is clearly trending for Spring as well, and this basket version is primed for any sunny vacation you may have planned (whether that involves a passport or a walk to your sunny stoop).

Miranda Baguette By Far $405 $450 see on by far This cheetah print doesn’t compromise on utility, and has the right amount of space in the shoulder strap to fit around your coat, should Fool’s Spring strike again.

Amoria Leather Bag Rixo $425 see on rixo Ms. Rodrigo’s go-to style. Her black version is sold out, but this tan is still something that can either fade into the background of your ‘fit or be the starring player.

No 2195 / Dry Paloma Wool $430 see on paloma wool Muted pastels are roaring back thanks to brands like Chloé and August Barron’s girly sensibility. This bag delivers on the oddity of a dusty primary color while still providing ample space for necessities beyond your phone, keys, and wallet.

Grandma Used Bag Large Margesherwood $484 see on margesherwood Ruched, preloved leather was seen on the runways of Miu Miu and Celine, and this oversized schlepper comes worn in with room to spare for a 1.5-liter Smart Water, laptop, and any other travel pieces. It also can function as an errand-running go-to.

The Christina Satchel Marc Jacobs $458 see on marc jacobs White bags can often feel like risks, but this creamy, buttery-soft satchel can take a little beating up in the club. Pair this with a black leather jacket and slip dress.

Calella Bucket Suede Hereu $505 see on hereu Turn this lady to the side, and she’ll disappear: That’s how tiny this bucket bag is. Come for the neutral tones, stay for the prime Spanish leather that will look even better on a beach chair somewhere on the Mediterranean.

Multicolor Record Bag SC103 $550 see on ssense The go-to for downtown girlies is the hole-y leather tote from SC103, but stand out from the rest in this quirked-up take on their shoulder bag. The fun here is to maximize your pattern-and-color clashing; unleash the Y2Chaotic beast inside.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting Coach $550 see on coach She’s a classic for a reason. The rich brown feels in step with what’s trending at the moment, and the gold takes this from subtle to eye-catching.

Fawn Leather Bateau Tote Bag St. Agni $680 see on moda operandi The last of our weird animal print offerings, this time in deer-covered goodness (not a REAL doe, for what’s it worth). This will look great with a cream dress or black jeans and a black turtleneck.

Green Bra Bag L'Ensemble $775 see on l'ensemble The understated simplicity of this silhouette is offset by the clinical jade-green color, which looks almost alien on such smooth leather. Play around with clashing colors to maximize the oddity of what could be your next favorite handbag.