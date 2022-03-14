Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Although Euphoria’s second season has already wrapped, the star-studded cast is still hard at work, taking over the latest fashion month and making appearances during the current awards season circuit. Just after sitting front row at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, Alexa Demie jetted off to London for the 2022 BAFTA Awards and on Sunday, March 13, she attended British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s Fashion and Film Party wearing an all-red outfit from Alaïa. (Cue that very famous Clueless quote by Cher Horowitz.)

Demie’s Spring 2022 runway look includes a red turtleneck halter gown, a balaclava, and a matching shawl cardigan draped off of her shoulders. She accessorized her outfit with a Tiffany & Co. diamond bangle and ring, as well as black heeled mules.

With awards season in full swing, who knows where Demie will be next? But we’re crossing our fingers that she’s making plans to show up at the 2022 Oscars at the end of the month, even if that only entails a few after-party appearances.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Lizzo’s head-to-toe rainbow outfit, Millie Bobby Brown’s goth aesthetic, and more.

Lizzo

Chris Saucedo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At 2022 SXSW to promote her new Amazon Prime Video show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, Lizzo wore a rainbow-colored look by Magá Moura Modas.

Selena Gomez

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, Selena Gomez arrived on the red carpet wearing a custom look from Louis Vuitton.

Lady Gaga

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Doing double-duty during awards season, Lady Gaga attended the 2022 BAFTA Awards in London wearing custom Ralph Lauren Collection and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Florence Pugh

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 BAFTA Awards, Florence Pugh wore a Carolina Herrera look from its Pre-Fall 2022 collection with Christian Louboutin heels.

Millie Bobby Brown

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown debuted a goth-leaning look by Louis Vuitton at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna’s latest maternity outfit was straight off the runway, inspired by a look from Coperni’s Spring 2022 collection, which she accessorized with a Messika Jewelry diamond body chain.

Jenny Slate

Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenny Slate attended the premiere of her new film Marcell The Shell With Shoes On at 2022 SXSW wearing a pink matching set with feather trim, paired with white pumps.

Maude Apatow

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, Maude Apatow attended a Charles Finch and Chanel dinner wearing head-to-toe Chanel.

Alana Haim

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alana Haim attended the 2022 BAFTA Awards nominees’ reception wearing a straight-off-the-runway Louis Vuitton look from its Fall 2022 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Chloë Sevigny

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Variety Studio during 2022 SXSW, Chloë Sevigny wore a colorful outfit, including a lilac mini dress, green leather jacket, a pink handbag, and black slingback heels.

Elle Fanning

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At 2022 SXSW, Elle Fanning also stopped at the Variety Studio wearing a look from Gucci’s Love Parade collection with jewelry from Grace Lee.

Jennie Kim

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh from Paris Fashion Week, Blackpink’s Jennie traveled to Hawaii for Jacquemus’ “Le Splash” runway show. Her front-row look was all about Barbie pink, comprised of a checkerboard-print crop top, striped skirt, and a sculptural Jacquemus bag.

Storm Reid

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Storm Reid wore a black lace dress with sandal heels from Prada to the 2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Kacey Musgraves

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 TIME Women Of The Year event, Kacey Musgraves wore a floral gown from Rodarte with shiny black evening gloves and matching heels.

Chlöe Bailey

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 Oscar Nominees Night hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, Chlöe Bailey wore a custom corset gown by Los Angeles brand LVDF.

Kristen Stewart

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart wore Chanel to the 2022 Oscars Nominees Luncheon, including a black wool bolero with embellished arm cuffs and black satin pants.

Billie Eilish

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images

Billie Eilish also attended the 2022 Oscars Nominees Luncheon wearing a button-down top and skirt from Gucci with platform shoes by Marc Jacobs.