Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga Playlist Has Rammstein, Marilyn Manson, And Kanye West

At the beginning of the global pandemic, fashion brands pivoted their businesses to keep loyal customers and followers engaged while in isolation. One of those tactics turned to music, whether it was the The Row or Alexa Chung joining Spotify or Rihanna enlisting her friends to make playlists on Apple Music. On Thursday, Balenciaga is the latest brand to join the latter streaming platform and its Artistic Director Demna Gvasalia created a playlist of 100 songs to kick things off.

"To launch the project, I decided to release my own playlist, including some favorite tracks that I listen to every day," said Gvasalia in an official statement. "This playlist is a musical introduction and representation of me."

Titled "Hello, My Name Is Demna," along with a cover photo of a young Gvasalia, the 13-hour playlist includes plenty of Rammstein, Marilyn Manson, and Kanye West, along with a few more unexpected (but still so good) tracks, like "Don't Speak" by No Doubt, "Careless Whisper" by George Michael, and Cardi B's "Money Bag."

Balenciaga's upcoming playlists will be curated by some of Gvasalia's favorite artists personally selected by the designer himself, so perhaps we can only hope one from Manson or West — two major music figures with whom he has close ties — will go live in the future.

Alongside the French luxury brand's foray into music curation, Gvasalia designed exclusive merch to mark the occasion. The launch comes with Balenciaga prices, though, starting at $550 for a graphic tee and a hoodie topping off at $995. Luckily, streaming the playlist is free — if you sign up for a 90-day trial on Apple Music.

Listen to Demna's Playlist by Balenciaga on Apple Music, below.