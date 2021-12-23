From vintage Gucci to reviving the controversial micro-mini skirt, Bella Hadid is not only known for wearing all of our favorite throwback trends, but combining the old with the new, and she’s not stopping anytime soon, especially when it comes to her go-to pair of camo pants.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the supermodel was spotted in Manhattan on her way to donate groceries for the holidays wearing a black liner jacket layered with a varsity jacket-turned-vest and a red long-sleeve top. As seen on her Instagram Stories, she completed her off-duty outfit with a pair of ‘90s-inspired camouflage bottoms, brown New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore sneakers, a number of chunky and beaded accessories, and a red Goyard tote bag.

This isn’t the first time Hadid wore the coveted camo-printed bottoms, and the ‘90s-era trend is making its comeback a lot sooner than we thought — or maybe it never truly left our fashion radar. Back in September, the 24-year-old style star also shared photos of her sporting the nostalgic style on Instagram, wearing the seemingly exact (and perhaps vintage) pair of pants. She paired the baggy style with a red cropped babydoll tee from Unif, which was embellished with a cheetah-print heart in the center and matching trim. She then finished off her late summer look with black foam slip-on shoes by 1017 ALYX 9SM, the luxury streetwear-inspired label founded by Givenchy’s creative director Matthew Williams.