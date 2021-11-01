Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Even the most famous celebrities can’t escape the daunting task of last-minute Halloween costume shopping. In New York City, Bella Hadid was spotted making a quick stop at the holiday franchise store Spirit Halloween on Sunday. Her errand-running look was fitting for the city’s crisp fall weather, and one of her statement accessories could end up being a big winter trend.

Hadid was spotted in a bright green-and-yellow tie-dye sweater dress and layered a cozy, quilted vest on top. Her slime-green sneakers accented the whole look, but what quickly caught our attention was Hadid’s accessory choice: a pair of fuzzy blue ear muffs (which, upon closer observation, could be headphones, too).

It’s no surprise that Hadid opted for such an out-there item to finish off her off-duty ensemble, as the 25-year-old model isn’t afraid to experiment with her own personal style. Her latest birthday outfit is proof: a vintage Gucci look from 1998 that she actually wore backwards to show off the top’s cutout detail.

As for whether or not the Hadid’s cozy ear muffs will take off as an “It” accessory for the colder months is too early to tell. For now, we’ll stock up on fuzzy bucket hats instead.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Taylor Swift’s lace catsuit, Lorde in Loewe, Lizzo’s night-out ensemble, and more.

Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Swift performed a tribute to Carole King during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony wearing a black lace catsuit from Sarah Regensburger’s Fall 2020 collection.

Dua Lipa

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa showed her support for makeup artist Lisa Eldridge and the launch of her new Pop-Up Studio in London. Lipa went biz-casual for the evening, pairing a black blazer with jeans from The Attico, an Ed Curtis patchwork-style top, J. Logan Home bucket hat, and Balenciaga sneakers.

Phoebe Dynevor

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor made an appearance at a screening for her new film The Colour Room in London wearing a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look.

Hailey Bieber

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber channeled Princess Diana in a sporty off-duty ‘fit while out in Los Angeles. She wore a baggy long-sleeve tee featuring the New York (formerly New Jersey) Jets, a Saint Laurent Le 5 à Hobo bag and SL 462 Sulpice sunglasses, white sneakers, and layered jewelry.

Lorde

Courtesy of Loewe

Lorde wore a Loewe look from the luxury brand’s Spring 2022 collection to W Magazine’s “The Originals” Issue dinner in New York City. Her cotton-jersey dress, which featured a metal plate on the chest, is similar to Zendaya’s straight-off-the-runway Loewe look at the 2021 WIF Awards.

Ella Eyre

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer Ella Eyre attended the British Vogue and Self-Portrait event in London wearing an all-purple suited look, accented with colored sunglasses, a black bra top, black handbag, and platform sandal heels.

Kaia Gerber

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber made an appearance at the 2021 DKMS Gala in a black jersey and sequin evening gown from Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2020 collection.

Slick Woods

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Slick Woods celebrated the reveal of Neiman Marcus’ holiday campaign and fantasy gift guide in Los Angeles wearing a bodysuit with circle cutouts, two-tone denim jeans, a tiny bag from Marcell Von Berlin, and denim platform boots.

Kristen Stewart

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart continued her promo tour for her new film Spencer in Los Angeles. At the red carpet premiere, she wore a black bandeau bra top and a full, sheer skirt with lace trim and a bow from Chanel.

Tommy Dorfman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tommy Dorfman attended the American Ballet Theatre’s 2021 Fall Gala in New York wearing archive Jean Paul Gaultier.

Olivia Rodrigo

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo’s post-Jimmy Kimmel appearance ‘fit featured every Gen-Z trend, including a plaid corset top, beaded jewelry from Heaven by Marc Jacobs, along with a Virgin Suicides-inspired bag, a satin midi skirt, and platform Dr. Martens.

Lizzo

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lizzo’s going-out look featured head-to-toe leather, including a pullover track jacket with cutouts at the shoulders, and a matching pair of pants with lace-up details.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy, newly named Dior global ambassador, wore a gold gown from the French fashion house for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Last Night In Soho.