After being canceled back in 2020 — and once again in 2021 — Coachella is finally returning to its usual festival season slot just in time for spring. Taking place between two weekends starting April 15, the desert concert is expected to be one of (if not the most) highly anticipated comebacks to date. After many changes, including updated headliners for the three-day event, we’re more than excited to celebrate a new era with new music — and a new wardrobe.
Hosted in Indio, California, the festival is known for its over-the-top performances from many of our favorite artists. What we’re most excited to see, however, is how much the festival’s fashion trends have evolved since its last event. Over the decades, our top style stars were often spotted in their Coachella-dubbed boho style, but after its hiatus, perhaps we’ll be swapping out our DIY flower crowns and tie-dye tops with more eclectic silhouettes, including Euphoria-inspired outfits and 2000s micro-minis, and other TikTok-approved trends. (Though we have to admit, we’d still love to see the early “Tumblrcore” days make an appearance.)
While we count down the days until the first weekend of Coachella finally arrives, you might need some extra festival inspiration before it’s time to live it up in the desert. Check out our top favorite style moments at the festival from our must-watch celebs, ahead.