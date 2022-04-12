India Roby
The 33 Best Celebrity Outfits From Coachella Over The Years

From Vanessa Hudgens’ boho style to Blackpink and more.

After being canceled back in 2020 — and once again in 2021 — Coachella is finally returning to its usual festival season slot just in time for spring. Taking place between two weekends starting April 15, the desert concert is expected to be one of (if not the most) highly anticipated comebacks to date. After many changes, including updated headliners for the three-day event, we’re more than excited to celebrate a new era with new music — and a new wardrobe.

Hosted in Indio, California, the festival is known for its over-the-top performances from many of our favorite artists. What we’re most excited to see, however, is how much the festival’s fashion trends have evolved since its last event. Over the decades, our top style stars were often spotted in their Coachella-dubbed boho style, but after its hiatus, perhaps we’ll be swapping out our DIY flower crowns and tie-dye tops with more eclectic silhouettes, including Euphoria-inspired outfits and 2000s micro-minis, and other TikTok-approved trends. (Though we have to admit, we’d still love to see the early “Tumblrcore” days make an appearance.)

While we count down the days until the first weekend of Coachella finally arrives, you might need some extra festival inspiration before it’s time to live it up in the desert. Check out our top favorite style moments at the festival from our must-watch celebs, ahead.

2008, Santigold

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

2009, M.I.A.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

2010, Lindsay Lohan

Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images

2011, Kelly Osbourne

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2011, Kesha

Jordan Strauss/WireImage/Getty Images

2011, Kanye West

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

2012, Sky Ferreira

Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

2012, Kate Bosworth

Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

2012, Vanessa Hudgens

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2013, Natasha Khan

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

2014, Lana Del Rey

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

2014, Haim

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

2014, Pharrell

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

2015, Zoë Kravitz

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2015, Alexa Chung

Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2015, Gigi Hadid

Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

2016, Paris Hilton

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

2017, Yara Shahidi

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2017, Sophia Richie

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images

2018, Charli XCX

Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2018, H.E.R.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2018, Rihanna

John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2018, Beyoncé

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2018, Cardi B

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Ashlee Simpson

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Rosalía

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Kendall Jenner

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Lizzo

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Blackpink

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Saweetie

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Katy Perry

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images