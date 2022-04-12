After being canceled back in 2020 — and once again in 2021 — Coachella is finally returning to its usual festival season slot just in time for spring. Taking place between two weekends starting April 15, the desert concert is expected to be one of (if not the most) highly anticipated comebacks to date. After many changes, including updated headliners for the three-day event, we’re more than excited to celebrate a new era with new music — and a new wardrobe.

Hosted in Indio, California, the festival is known for its over-the-top performances from many of our favorite artists. What we’re most excited to see, however, is how much the festival’s fashion trends have evolved since its last event. Over the decades, our top style stars were often spotted in their Coachella-dubbed boho style, but after its hiatus, perhaps we’ll be swapping out our DIY flower crowns and tie-dye tops with more eclectic silhouettes, including Euphoria-inspired outfits and 2000s micro-minis, and other TikTok-approved trends. (Though we have to admit, we’d still love to see the early “Tumblrcore” days make an appearance.)

While we count down the days until the first weekend of Coachella finally arrives, you might need some extra festival inspiration before it’s time to live it up in the desert. Check out our top favorite style moments at the festival from our must-watch celebs, ahead.

2008, Santigold Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

2009, M.I.A. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

2010, Lindsay Lohan Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images

2011, Kelly Osbourne Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2011, Kesha Jordan Strauss/WireImage/Getty Images

2011, Kanye West Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

2012, Sky Ferreira Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

2012, Kate Bosworth Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

2012, Vanessa Hudgens Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2013, Natasha Khan Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

2014, Lana Del Rey Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

2014, Haim Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

2014, Pharrell Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

2015, Zoë Kravitz Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2015, Alexa Chung Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2015, Gigi Hadid Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

2016, Paris Hilton Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

2017, Yara Shahidi Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2017, Sophia Richie Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images

2018, Charli XCX Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2018, H.E.R. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2018, Rihanna John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2018, Beyoncé Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2018, Cardi B Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Ashlee Simpson Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Rosalía Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Kendall Jenner Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Lizzo Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Blackpink Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Saweetie Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2019, Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images