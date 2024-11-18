21 Highly Giftable Watches At Every Price Point

The hunt for memorable, semi-affordable holiday gifts is well underway for some of the more prepared folks among us, and while we’ll be bringing you much more specific gifting moments in the future, it’s time to dig into a classic gift: a timepiece. While some people think watches are reserved for truly special occasions, the holidays are as good a time as any to spend a little more on your bestie, sister, mom, niece, whoever, and give them the gift of time.

It’s not necessary to bust out the Amex on a five-digit piece (we’re all not Kardashian-Jenners), and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite brands, including Rolex — a favorite of Real Housewife NeNe Leakes, who is gifted a watch by a suitor in an unforgettable, countlessly memed scene — Swatch, Movado, and more. Our tireless scouring of the market means there’s a price and style for everyone, and since we spend most of our days looking at jewelry and watches, we know a thing or two about the piece that will make the price tag worth it. Below, see all 21 picks from our list.

Movado Visio Watch $1,295 see on movado If you can’t decide between silver and gold, Movado put in the work so you don’t have to.

Swatch White Classiness $120 see on swatch A non-metal option for the Sporty Spice lover in your life.

Omega De Ville Prestige 30mm $3,300 see on Omega A classic pearl face that’s offset by rose gold? Yes, please.

Michele Deco Madison Diamond Dial Watch $2,295 see on michele A square face for the girl who has to be a little different than the rest.

Versace V-Code Lady Watch $1,095 see on versace This jewel-tone face and two-tone bracelet are not for the sartorially challenged.

Rado Captain Cook Manual Diamonds $2,450 see on rado The casual feel of this watch makes it ideal for stacking with other bracelets à la Rihanna.

Tag Heuer Link Date 32mm $3,100 see on tag heuer A Tag-Heuer is a lifetime investment, and this piece will surely go over well at any holiday party.

Tissot Classic Dream Lady $350 see on tissot Dream ladies deserve a Dream Lady watch, and at $350, it’s easy to spoil them.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36mm $9,050 see on rolex A Rolex is timeless, just like Nene Leakes said. Bling bling!

Cendré Phoebe Watch $147 see on revolve A daintier style for the ladies approximating their Bridgerton look this winter.

Longines Dolcevita $1,425 see on longines This watch feels like the best way to channel Paul Mescal’s tiny-watch tour.

Swarovski Crystalline Aura Watch in Silver $400 see on swarovski For the maximalist who can never get enough crystals, anywhere, at all times.

Cartier Tank Must Watch $3,300 see on cartier A true classic that will accumulate more worth over time. Wear your assets on your wrist.

Armitron Tilly™ 20mm in Rose Gold/Burgundy $65 see on armitron This brand’s inexpensive take on trendy silhouettes doesn’t skimp on quality or color options.

Tory Burch Eleanor Watch in Ivory/Black $278 see on tory burch Act like the billionaire herself Mrs. Burch and channel some CEO energy with a classic, sleek black bracelet.

Seiko Essential SWR053 $195 see on seiko Another black bracelet moment at a price we can get behind.

Ferragamo Vega Upper East Watch $1,095 see on ferragamo Not only is Ferragamo responsible for some of our favorite shoes of the year, but their timepieces provide a little logomania for your fashion-obsessed giftees.

Gucci G-Timeless Watch, 38mm $1,650 see on gucci Nothing says timeless like the double-G Gucci logo.