Fashion
21 Highly Giftable Watches At Every Price Point
Everything from Timex to Rolex.
The hunt for memorable, semi-affordable holiday gifts is well underway for some of the more prepared folks among us, and while we’ll be bringing you much more specific gifting moments in the future, it’s time to dig into a classic gift: a timepiece. While some people think watches are reserved for truly special occasions, the holidays are as good a time as any to spend a little more on your bestie, sister, mom, niece, whoever, and give them the gift of time.
It’s not necessary to bust out the Amex on a five-digit piece (we’re all not Kardashian-Jenners), and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite brands, including Rolex — a favorite of Real Housewife NeNe Leakes, who is gifted a watch by a suitor in an unforgettable, countlessly memed scene — Swatch, Movado, and more. Our tireless scouring of the market means there’s a price and style for everyone, and since we spend most of our days looking at jewelry and watches, we know a thing or two about the piece that will make the price tag worth it. Below, see all 21 picks from our list.
If you can’t decide between silver and gold, Movado put in the work so you don’t have to.
A classic pearl face that’s offset by rose gold? Yes, please.
A square face for the girl who has to be a little different than the rest.
This jewel-tone face and two-tone bracelet are not for the sartorially challenged.
The casual feel of this watch makes it ideal for stacking with other bracelets à la Rihanna.
A Tag-Heuer is a lifetime investment, and this piece will surely go over well at any holiday party.
Dream ladies deserve a Dream Lady watch, and at $350, it’s easy to spoil them.
A Rolex is timeless, just like Nene Leakes said. Bling bling!
A daintier style for the ladies approximating their Bridgerton look this winter.
This watch feels like the best way to channel Paul Mescal’s tiny-watch tour.
For the maximalist who can never get enough crystals, anywhere, at all times.
A true classic that will accumulate more worth over time. Wear your assets on your wrist.
This brand’s inexpensive take on trendy silhouettes doesn’t skimp on quality or color options.
Act like the billionaire herself Mrs. Burch and channel some CEO energy with a classic, sleek black bracelet.
Not only is Ferragamo responsible for some of our favorite shoes of the year, but their timepieces provide a little logomania for your fashion-obsessed giftees.
A little bling with a little robin’s-egg blue pearl face? Our dream watch has been sorted.