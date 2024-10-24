The Jenner Sisters Slice & Dice Cleavage Two Ways

The Jenner sisters have been known to do their own thing: Kendall’s got her tequila business, 818, and supermodel-ing, while Kylie’s busy starting new businesses and dropping new clothing collections. This week, however, the duo have been inseparable while both in the same city for more than few days. On Oct. 19, they attended the Academy Museum Gala together, giggling while posing on the carpet, and on Oct. 23 they stepped out of Funke in Los Angeles wearing same-same-but-different black tops that spliced and diced cleavage two ways.

The elder sister wore a horizontally-revealing top that I believe to be from Yves Saint Laurent’s Spring 2001 collection, which was shown as more of a corset/belt on the runway, but the world’s highest-paid female model had no issue wearing as a top. She offset the skimpiness of her top with high-waisted menswear pants and square-toe boots. King Kylie went vertically boob-forward in a suggestion of a top tucked into some leather pants. Never ones to switch up the eyewear too much, both sisters wore tiny black sunglasses, the L.A. paparazzi shields of choice.

It’s been a very cleavage-y year, which we have done our best to document in appropriate detail, and these tops prove the trend of inventive breast displays isn’t going away anytime soon. The two Jenners popped out to support Hailey Bieber and the launch of her latest Rhode product, the Barrier Butter. Bieber remained oh-so covered up in fresh-off-the-runway Saint Laurent, but other girlies like Bella Hadid and Devon Lee Carlson joined the Jenners in making a chesty display. While winter may be around the corner, the celebs are less weather considerate and will hopefully keep shaking up new ways to make a breast statement.