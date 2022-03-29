Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

While the majority of Hollywood was prepping for the 2022 Oscars red carpet (and many, many after parties), Blackpink’s Lisa was celebrating her 25th birthday. The K-pop star took to Instagram to show off her special day’s outfit, which included a baby blue pom-pom dress by Lirika Motoshi. The New York designer is known for her many ‘fit pic-worthy pieces, including the viral, cottagecore-adjacent Strawberry Dress.

Lisa paired her ethereal look with simple accessories, like a necklace from Celine and rings by Bvlgari (two brands that she represents as an ambassador), and a pair of black heels with embellished wraparound ankle straps by Rene Caovilla.

To go with her sparkly outfit details, the singer went for an equally shimmering makeup look, featuring silver gems that she dotted on her eyes, chest, and hair, as well as a matching silver manicure.

“I’m so happy that this year I can spend my birthday with family and friends,” wrote Lisa on Instagram. “Thank you everyone for making another year of my birthday so special💗”

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Elle Fanning in Rodarte, Lizzo in Lapointe, and more.

Elle Fanning

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Elle Fanning is busy promoting her new Hulu show The Girl From Plainville and made an appearance in New York City wearing a leopard-print dress from Rodarte paired with bright pink pumps by Roger Vivier.

Maude Apatow

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maude Apatow attended Saint Laurent’s pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles wearing a boxy, colorblock blazer dress with blue gloves, sheer tights, and black pumps from the French luxury brand.

Blackpink’s Rosé

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saint Laurent brand ambassador Rosé of Blackpink also attended the pre-Oscars party wearing a sparkling black dress with black platform boots.

Lizzo

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo hosted a watch party in Los Angeles for her new show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls in a trippy, printed cutout dress custom-made by Lapointe.

Storm Reid

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2022 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards, Storm Reid wore a yellow midi dress with cutouts and feather details from Lapointe, paired with white heels.

Olivia Rodrigo

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo channeled the coquette aesthetic at the premiere of her new documentary driving home 2 u (A Sour Film). Her bow-adorned corset top and pink mini skirt by Fancì came with matching gloves, which she paired with Wolford knee-high socks and GCDS platform heels.

Kendall Jenner

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is giving us spring outfit inspiration while out in Los Angeles. She wore a cropped white tank with bright green pants and platform flip-flops.

Lana Condor

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

For the screening of her new HBO Max film Moonshot, Lana Condor wore a neon yellow dress from Prabal Gurung.

Sydney Sweeney

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Teen Vogue New Hollywood Party in Los Angeles, Sydney Sweeney wore a bustier gown with a pleated tulle skirt and black over-the-knee suede boots from Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2022 collection.

Hunter Schafer

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Hunter Schafer attended Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales screening event for director Janicza Bravo’s new short film House Comes With Bird. The Euphoria star and model wore a yellow matching set from the brand.

Danielle and Alana Haim

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Haim sisters Danielle and Alana wore matching custom gowns from Marni at the Vanity Fair and Bacardí Rum party celebrating Young Hollywood ahead of the 2022 Oscars.

Willow Smith

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Willow Smith wore a long black jacket from Ambush with a leather micro-mini skirt and thigh-high black boots.

Janelle Monáe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe was one of the many celebrities attending Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2022 show in New York City, wearing a full look from the American heritage brand.

Simone Ashley

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bridgerton breakout star Simone Ashley wore Gucci for the world premiere of the hit Netflix show’s second season.