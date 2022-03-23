Award season is officially upon us and the latest red carpet came from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night. Taking place at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the ninth annual awards ceremony celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, including some of our favorite pop stars.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards featured performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Måneskin, who were among the recipients of the Icon Award. Other must-watch stars either made an appearance on stage or were nominated that night, like Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS, Dua Lipa, and more.

As expected from just about every awards show, viewers were in for some head-turning red carpet looks, with some outfits coming straight off the runways from fashion month or inspired by the early-aughts.

Check out our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including pop-punk superstars Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo, and Willow Smith to OG Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen, Halsey, and more, below.

Avril Lavigne Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Love Sux singer Avril Lavigne was spotted on the red carpet rocking an one-shoulder leather mini dress, which came with a plaid skirt on the side. She paired her look with black combat boots and 2000s-inspired raccoon tail hair.

Dove Cameron Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress and singer Dove Cameron arrived wore a black blazer dress from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2022 couture collection, adorned in draping crystal embellishments. She also wore sheer tights and thigh-high black boots.

Halsey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power songstress Halsey wore a barely-there bedazzled bodysuit from luxury lingerie and swimwear brand Andres Sarda, with black flared pants that featured pelvic cutouts. Dressed by Law Roach, she also wore black sandals from Stuart Weitzman.

The Kid Laroi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Without You” singer The Kid LAROI looked dapper at the 2022 iHeartRaadio Music Awards in a black suited look, paired with a bolo tie, a black jacket, and leather shoes.

Lil Nas X Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Montero singer Lil Nas X arrived at the red carpet affair rocking a black jacket from Balmain’s Fall 2022 collection, styled with matching cargo pants, leather gloves, and platform boots.

Måneskin Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images Italian rock band Måneskin wore the ultimate fetishcore outfits in leather and pink satin, styled with black leather boots.

Megan Thee Stallion Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images H-Town hottie Megan Thee Stallion was seen at the award show wearing a velvet and mesh gown from Julian Mendez Couture with a leg-baring slit at the hip. Dressed by Eric Archibald, she then completed her look with pointed black pumps.

Olivia Rodrigo Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images Sour singer Olivia Rodrigo wore a purple corseted mini dress straight off the runway from Versace’s Fall 2022 collection, styled with black latex leggings and platform boots.

Sofia Carson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Sofia Carson was spotted at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in a multicolored feathered look from Valentino’s Spring 2022 collection, styled by Nicolas Bru. She also wore jewelry by Anabela Chan and carried a yellow a Valentino Garavani “One Stud” mini bag in hand.

Taylor Momsen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OG Gossip Girl actress and singer Taylor Momsen arrived at the award show wearing a black lace mini dress from Saint Laurent, adorned with a plunging V neckline. She also wore platform boots and silver jewelry pieces.

Willow Smith Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Lately I Feel Everything singer Willow Smith wore a long black jacket from Ambush with a leather micro-mini skirt and thigh-high black boots. Styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, she completed her look with leather gloves and jewelry by Freya Douglas Ferguson.

