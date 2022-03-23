Award season is officially upon us and the latest red carpet came from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night. Taking place at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the ninth annual awards ceremony celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, including some of our favorite pop stars.
Hosted by LL Cool J, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards featured performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Måneskin, who were among the recipients of the Icon Award. Other must-watch stars either made an appearance on stage or were nominated that night, like Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS, Dua Lipa, and more.
As expected from just about every awards show, viewers were in for some head-turning red carpet looks, with some outfits coming straight off the runways from fashion month or inspired by the early-aughts.
Check out our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including pop-punk superstars Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo, and Willow Smith to OG Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen, Halsey, and more, below.